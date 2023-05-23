CHEAT SHEET
    Texas AG Calls for GOP House Speaker’s Resignation Over Alleged ‘Intoxication’

    TURMOIL IN TEXAS

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Dade Phelan presiding at the legislative session where he allegedly appeared impaired.

    Texas House of Representatives

    Only days after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan slurred his words at a 14-hour legislative session and raised eyebrows for allegedly presiding drunk, Attorney General Ken Paxton took to Twitter to officially call for his resignation. Paxton claimed the speaker was “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication” and that “his failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis” for the Republican party. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” the attorney general wrote. “While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House.” Phelan’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Dallas Morning News.

    Read it at The Dallas Morning News