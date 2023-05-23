Texas AG Calls for GOP House Speaker’s Resignation Over Alleged ‘Intoxication’
TURMOIL IN TEXAS
Only days after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan slurred his words at a 14-hour legislative session and raised eyebrows for allegedly presiding drunk, Attorney General Ken Paxton took to Twitter to officially call for his resignation. Paxton claimed the speaker was “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication” and that “his failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis” for the Republican party. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” the attorney general wrote. “While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House.” Phelan’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Dallas Morning News.