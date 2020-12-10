AG Barr Is a Masochist Who Will Stay Until Trump’s Term Ends, Source Tells Bloomberg
PASSING THE BARR
Attorney General Bill Barr will stay on until the end of President Trump’s term despite the president turning on him viciously in recent weeks, a Justice Department source told Bloomberg News on Thursday. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Barr was considering leaving the DOJ before Trump’s term was over—possibly before the end of the year, citing three unnamed DOJ sources. Barr had been a loyal foot soldier for the president but, earlier this month, he publicly rebuked Trump’s claims that there was widespread election fraud this year, prompting Trump to attack him and leading to speculation he’d be fired. In November, Trump fired Chris Krebs, the nation’s top cybersecurity official, for debunking false claims of election fraud.