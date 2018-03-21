Austin Police Warn: There May Still Be More Bombs

CHEAT SHEET
The man suspected of killing two people, injuring four others, and terrorizing Austin with a series of bombs may have left more devices throughout the city before killing himself early Wednesday, Police Chief Brian Manley warned. “We don’t know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours, and therefore we need to remain vigilant to be sure no other packages have been left throughout the community,” Manley said at an early-morning press conference to address the still-unidentified 24-year-old white male’s death. The man was killed when he detonated a bomb in his own vehicle as police moved in on him, Manley said Wednesday.