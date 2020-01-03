Australia Prepares for Hellish Weekend as Temperatures Climb Even Higher and Wildfires Ravage East Coast

Read it at The New York Times
Southeast Australia is bracing for the worst wildfires in its recent history to get even worse, as the region prepares for the most dangerous weekend yet. High winds and temperatures are expected, with the mercury set to climb above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas. More than 100 fires are now raging across the country, 18 people have died, thousands have been made homeless, and countless animals have been killed. The Royal Australian Navy has been rescuing people trapped on a beach in Mallacoota, a seaside town in Victoria, after fires cut off its land-based escape routes. At least 57 people have been evacuated so far and an additional 900 will be extracted Friday, bound for a 17-hour voyage to Melbourne. About 4,000 people, including about 3,000 tourists, are said to be trapped in the town.