Aussie Footballer Shows Up to NYC Arraignment in Halloween Costume
PARTY’S OVER
Reportedly dressed in the same Halloween costume he’d been arrested in, an Australian rules footballer appeared in court on Sunday afternoon to be arraigned for allegedly groping a woman and assaulting her friend at a nightclub early Saturday. Collingwood Magpies forward Jordan De Goey was arrested after the incident, which occurred atop the Dream Hotel in downtown New York City. De Goey and a friend were charged with forcible touching and assault. The footballer, still dressed in his costume—a bathrobe, according to Fox Sports Australia—pleaded not guilty. He will next appear in court on Dec. 8. Also on Sunday, De Goey’s club released a statement expressing that it was “deeply disappointed by reports” of the player’s alleged misconduct. The Pies, as they’re known in Australia, announced that they would be standing De Goey down from their program immediately, meaning that he will “not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood” for the foreseeable future.