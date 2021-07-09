Authorities Kill Grizzly Bear That Mauled Montana Woman to Death
OH MY!
A male grizzly bear that killed a Montana woman on Tuesday has been fatally shot by authorities. Ovando, Montana, police responded to a 911 call Thursday night from a woman who claimed a bear had ripped the door off her home. Shortly after, authorities located the grizzly bear near a trap that had been set up next to a chicken coop, and that’s where they shot and killed it. “Based on the size of the bear, the color of the bear and the nature of the chicken coop raids, we’re confident we’ve got the offending bear,” said Greg Lemon, who works with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The bear pulled Leah Lokan, of Chico, Montana, from her tent Tuesday during a camping trip with her sister and friend. That led police on a bear hunt, hoping to locate the beast in nearby Ovando. Samples from the bear were taken to a lab, with officials hoping to confirm that the bear killed Thursday was the same one involved in the attack.