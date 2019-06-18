Authorities Seize 15,000 Kilos of Cocaine at Port in Philadelphia

Federal authorities seized 15,000 kilos of cocaine valued between $350 million and $750 million at a port in Philadelphia on Tuesday, NBC10 Philadelphia reports. The massive drug shipment was found inside seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port in South Philadelphia. Investigators believe the ship was loaded with the drugs at its last port of call in the Bahamas and are leading a multi-agency investigation into the containers. The cargo ship had also voyaged to Chile and Panama.

The discovery comes nearly three months after authorities found $38 million in cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia, which was the fourth-largest seizure ever at that port. New Jersey officials also had their biggest drug bust in decades around this time, seizing more than $77 million worth of cocaine at a Newark port.