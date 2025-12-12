Aviator Nation x Lola Blankets Is the Coziest Collab of 2025

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Get ready to snuggle up this holiday season. Today, Lola Blankets released a new collaboration with the architects of modern, California-cool apparel brand, Aviator Nation. Aviator Nation is known for its vibrant color palettes reminiscent of ’70s beach culture, and together, the two brands created the ultimate vintage-inspired collection featuring bold colorways and life-changing softness.

“Aviator Nation builds culture the same way we build comfort—with intention, passion, and a little bit of rebellion,” said Lola Blankets founder Tommy Higham. “I wanted to do this collaboration because both brands stand for experiences that go way beyond the product. Lola brings life-changing softness, Aviator Nation brings bold designs and creative energy. Together, we’re creating something people live in, love in, and make memories in.”

Lola Blankets x Aviator Nation Each blanket also comes in three sizes: baby ($135), medium ($285), and large ($325). Shop At Lola Blanket Shop At Aviator Nation

The collaboration features five vibrant colorways, each emblazoned with Aviator Nation’s signature lightning bolt design. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, the brand is celebrated for its luxurious faux-fur throws, designed with just the right amount of stretch for cuddling. What sets Lola Blankets apart is their unique blend of OEKO-TEX certified faux fur, polyester, and spandex. Plus, each blanket is double-hemmed, stain-resistant, and impressively durable (especially for faux fur).

As with all Lola Blanket collaborations, you’ll want to act fast. Past drops have sold out almost instantly, so grab your favorite color while you still can. The Lola Blankets x Aviator Nation throws are available now at LolaBlankets.com, AviatorNation.com, and in all Aviator Nation retail stores.

