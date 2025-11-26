I Tried Lola Blankets and Bearaby’s Cult-Favorite Weighted Throws—Here’s How They Compare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I started sleeping with a weighted blanket a few years ago and became completely obsessed. Before trying one for myself, the skeptic in me couldn’t see how sleeping with a 10-pound weight on top of me would help me sleep better. But now, as a loyal weighted blanket user, I’ve never been happier to be wrong. Lesson learned. I sleep better than I have in years—and I owe it all to sleeping with a weighted blanket every single night. I rotate between two bestsellers: the Lola Blanket Weighted Blanket and the Bearaby Tree Hugger Weighted Blanket.

If you aren’t familiar with the science behind weighted blankets, let me explain. Bearaby CEO and founder Kathrin Hamm gave me the lowdown on everything you should know before investing in a weighted blanket.

What Are Weighted Blankets?

“Weighted blankets provide gentle, even pressure across the body—often described as a calming ‘hug’ that helps lower stress and support deeper, more restorative sleep,” she says. This “grounding sensation,” as Hamm puts it, is known as deep touch pressure (DTP). It works by stimulating your body’s parasympathetic nervous system, which plays a key role in shifting the body out of fight-or-flight mode and into a more relaxed state.

What Are the Benefits of Using a Weighted Blanket?

Aside from anecdotally helping users fall (and stay) asleep and promoting a sense of calm, Hamm also says studies show that DTP can reduce cortisol levels while boosting serotonin, which can promote calmer, regular sleep cycles. Further research suggests that weighted blankets may even offer support for people with insomnia, restless leg syndrome (RLS), and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Convinced? If you’re ready to invest in a weight blanket, Bearaby and Lola Blankets are my two top favorites (as mentioned above). I love them both, but they’re very different. Scroll through below to find out how they compare and which one is best for you.

Bearaby Weighted Blanket

Bearaby’s weighted blankets get their weight from layers of soft, breathable fabric that ensures a consistent delivery of DTP while still providing plenty of air circulation, preventing heat buildup or night sweats.

Bearaby blankets are also extremely eco-conscious, relying on sustainable organic fabric. In fact, the Queen Weighted Ocean Blanket is made up of recycled ocean-bound plastic that the brand transforms into a soft, durable yarn available in a few neutral-ranging options.

Choosing a Bearaby weighted blanket is up to your preference, but Hamm has a few tips. “As a general rule, you should choose a blanket that’s roughly 10 percent of your body weight to effectively cue the therapeutic effects of DTP, but personal comfort is still most important,” she says. A 10-pound blanket (the Tree Napper is a great choice for lighter weights) is great for first-time users or anyone looking for a gentle calming effect without it feeling too heavy.

The brand’s 20-pound option delivers deeper pressure and is perfect for anyone who prefers an enveloping feeling or falls into a higher body weight range. “For people with severe sleep difficulties or anxiety, a blanket weighing a bit more than 10 percent of body weight is typically more beneficial, as it provides stronger deep touch pressure and enhanced calming effects,” she adds.

Pros:

Lightweight, breathable woven fabric

Available in a wide range of weights for most styles (10 to 25 pounds)

Eco-friendly

Available in multiple sizes for tall folks and full-bed coverage

Good for warmer climates, hot sleepers, and layering with other blankets.

Available in kids’ sizes.

Cons:

Machine washable, but only in industrial machines (spot cleaning is recommended).

It may not be warm enough for those who run cold.

Bearaby Queen Weighted Blanket in Ocean Driftwood The Queen Weighted Blanket is a 20-pounder, and honestly, I thought it might be too heavy for just me. I was wrong. I personally think it’s just the right amount of pressure. The brand has other smaller options like the Tree Napper, but I prefer one that covers my entire bed. The first night I slept with this, I’ve never had a cozier or more peaceful night. As an experienced weighted blanket user, the queen size was perfect. What I love about this blanket is its breathability, making it suitable for Los Angeles weather, where temperatures rarely drop below 65 degrees. This blanket is ideal for someone who wants an option that won't cause night sweats, and it can be layered over another blanket during the winter. See At Bearaby $ 299

Lola Blankets Weighted Blanket

Like everyone else on the internet, I’ve been obsessed with Lola Blankets for a few years now, and the first blanket I tried from the brand was a weighted one.

Lola’s Weighted Blanket is made with a super-soft, shed-free faux fur (polyester) that’s nice and toasty for winter. It’s double-sided for added softness and extra warmth, making it perfect for the fall and winter seasons.

The fabric is designed with four-way stretch, making sharing it with a partner or pet comfortable. It’s also machine-washable, stain-resistant, and extra durable.

The Lola Weighted Blanket is available in sizes and weights: large (10 pounds), medium (eight pounds), and small (three pounds).

Pros:

Super soft, shed-proof faux fur fabric.

Designed with four-way stretch for sharing with pets and partners.

Machine washable.

Stain-resistant.

Great for extra warmth.

Cons:

Not best for hot sleepers or warmer climates.

Only available in three, five, and ten-pound weight options.

Lola Large Weighted Blanket in Snow White This blanket weighs 10 pounds, and while there isn’t an option for a heavier version, I’ve always found the 10-pound weight to be just right; it still helps me sleep like a baby. I also hardly ever leave the comfort of my weighted Lola—even during the day. When I work from home, I sometimes even work on my laptop cradled in it because it’s that cozy. It also makes the perfect holiday gift. I've gotten several for family members who hadn’t tried weighted blankets previously, and now they’ve wholly joined my cult. This snowy white color is beautiful and one of my favorites of the bunch, but it comes in a variety of other gorgeous hues, so there’s something for everyone. See At Lola Blankets $ 389 Free Shipping

Lola Weighted Blanket vs. Bearaby Weighted Blanket

In terms of weight, the Lola Weighted Blanket is great for beginners or those who prefer a lighter pressure, as its heaviest option is only 10 pounds. Bearaby’s, on the other hand, offer weights ranging from 10 to 25 pounds. Bearaby’s are also available in a few different fabric choices, including Tencel and cotton.

If you’re a hot sleeper or prone to night sweats, Lola Blankets may not be the best option for you. I’ve found myself waking up sweaty and hot, wrapped in it a few times during the late summer. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something to keep you warm during the winter, Bearaby offers a bit more heat retention and feels much softer to the touch than Bearaby’s.

All in all, you cannot go wrong with either premium weighted blanket, so considering the fabric, weight, and level of warmth based on your personal preference will guide you to the right one.

Can’t decide? Fortunately, both Bearaby and Lola Blankets are offering generous Black Friday and Cyber Week sales right now. Lola Blankets is currently offering a sitewide 55 percent off sale with the code BF55, and Bearaby is giving shoppers up to 30 percent off select blankets.

