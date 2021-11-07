Dad Names Unidentified Astroworld Victim as 21-Year-Old Axel Acosta
GONE TOO SOON
The desperate search for the eighth victim’s identity at this weekend’s deadly Astroworld music festival has ended after a father confirmed it was his 21-year-old son. ABC13 reports that Axel Acosta, a computer science student at Western Washington University, was the unidentified man in the photo released by authorities in hopes of discovering his name. Acosta traveled alone from Washington to Houston to see rapper Travis Scott at NRG Park—his first time attending a large music festival, according to his aunt, Cynthia Acosta. Axel’s father, Edgar, told ABC13 that police gave him a hard time filing a missing persons report for his son, who had yet to return to his hotel room, because Axel lived in Washington. His son had just turned 21 last month.