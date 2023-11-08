Azealia Banks Goes on Deranged Rant About ‘Expired Twink’ Troye Sivan
WTF
Azealia Banks bizarrely went off on pop star Troye Sivan on Instagram after he said that her hit song “212” was his “favorite pre-game banger,” fuming that Sivan was “a late condescending expired twink anyway bitch.” The rapper continued, “We’ve been past ‘212,’” referring to how the track is more than 10 years old. She later added, “I bet he’ll pull the grift [and] ‘come out’ as trans next.” Sivan publicly came out as gay in 2013 and dressed in drag in his music video for “One of Your Girls” last month. In 2018, Banks blasted Sivan after he said he used to be a fan of hers, claiming he was “entitled” for saying he wanted to collaborate with her on a song. She tweeted, “These white gays love to dog me yet can never keep my name out of their mouths.” Banks also criticized Sivan’s home country in May when she called Australia “racist” and “one of the most culturally stale white nations” for having “stomped all the blackness out.”