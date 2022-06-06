CHEAT SHEET
Florida Fire Chief Accused of Executing Business Owner Over Money Dispute
The fire chief of Baker, Florida may not have realized he was being recorded when he entered a Pensacola business on Thursday, allegedly riled up about money supposedly owed to him by the owner. Rather than putting out personal flames, Brian Keith Easterling fanned them, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, who said security footage captured Easterling shooting the 63-year-old business owner dead. The victim, whose name has not been released, was discovered Sunday, the same day that Easterling was arrested and charged with premeditated murder. The disgraced fire chief is awaiting extradition to Escambia County and being held without bond.