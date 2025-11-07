Obama Crashes Live Podcast Filming and Shades Trump

Former President Barack Obama gatecrashed a live recording of a podcast to give a giddy appraisal of Democratic election victories and offer a veiled dig at Donald Trump.

Ever the showman, Obama, 64, stylishly walked on stage after the hosts introduced themselves, saying, “And I’m Barack Obama.” He tapped his mic for extra effect. The crowd cheered.

Although Obama did not directly name Trump, remarks about “entrenching power” and rejecting cruelty appear to jab at the president’s governing style and the approach of surrounding himself with loyalists.

The former president’s message came amid a wave of Democratic victories—including Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor, and key gubernatorial wins for Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill—which have invigorated debates within the party over how to bridge progressive and moderate factions in preparation for the 2026 midterms.

“We had a good night on Tuesday,” Obama told the audience. “It was a good reminder that the American people are paying attention.” He added, “They don’t want cruelty. They are not looking for people on the top trying to entrench themselves in power.”

Obama took a sly dig at Trump. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Obama acknowledged the hard work ahead but cast the moment as one of optimism. “Our job is to say that we want everybody engaged and we want to have a conversation about how to make sure that every person in this country is treated with dignity and respect,” he said. He added, “We recognize we have differences. Yes, there are fights that are going to be fought, but deep down there is something core in us that we have in common that is extraordinary.”

The unexpected drop-in at Pod Save America also sends a signal. Obama, once a distant figure from day‐to‐day Democratic manoeuvring, appears to be stepping into a more active role in shaping the party’s message heading into 2026.