Bats, Bear Spray, and AR-15s: The Terrifying Arsenals of Capitol Rioters

The MAGA mob that ransacked the United States Capitol came to Washington armed with more than just crazy conspiracy theories and a violent sense of entitlement. Scattered throughout over a hundred alleged rioters’ court cases are disturbing hints of the arsenal pro-Trump insurrectionists either brought along or had ready at home.

FBI agents say they found a crossbow, assault rifles, knives, tasers, baseball bats, and even bear spray. Many of the weapons, strapped to suspects sporting military helmets and ballistic vests, were used to beat Capitol police and smash into congressional offices, prosecutors say. Others, like a cooler full of Molotov cocktails ingredients, fortunately never saw use.

