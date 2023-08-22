Bear Cub Attacks 7-Year-Old Playing in Westchester Backyard
BEARY SCARY
A bear cub attacked a 7-year-old in a backyard in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Town of North Castle Police Department. The child, who was playing outside with a sibling when the attack occurred, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a local hospital. When the authorities arrived, police said they immediately euthanized the bear because the animal continued to present a threat to the officers and nearby residents. “Our concern was he did not retreat,” police chief Peter Simonsen told ABC 7 New York. “When you have that many human beings, I would think that an animal of that kind would normally retreat.” The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now in possession of the bear and will be testing it for rabies. Police said bear attacks in the area are rare and advised residents to attempt to scare it away if they encounter one.