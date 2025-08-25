Beauty Pageant Mogul Trump Mocks Author’s ‘Terrible’ Hair

President Donald Trump paused in the middle of a social media rant against a political enemy to insult an ABC News journalist’s hair.

During Sunday’s edition of This Week With George Stephanopoulos, show co-host and author Jonathan Karl interviewed former New Jersey governor and federal prosecutor Chris Christie about the FBI raid on the home of John Bolton, an outspoken Trump critic, and the Department of Justice’s suspicious interview with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Christie said the president “doesn’t care” about keeping his office separate from criminal investigations, and scoffed at the idea of using Maxwell as a DOJ source.

“Ghislaine Maxwell recruited 15-, 16-year-old girls to be sex slaves to Jeffrey Epstein,” he said. “She was convicted of that in federal court. Why should we believe a damn thing Ghislaine Maxwell would say about anyone?”

Trump said Jonathan Karl’s “terrible” hair was the result of ABC News' $15 million defamation settlement with the president. Screenshot/ABC News

After the interview, Trump threatened to investigate Christie—but not before the former beauty pageant executive went on a tangent about Karl’s “terrible” hair.

“I just watched Sloppy Chris Christie be interviewed on a ratings challenged ‘News’ Show, ‘This Week With George Slopadopolus,’ on ABC Fake News (By the way, what the ‘hell’ happened to Jonathan Karl’s hair? He looks absolutely terrible! It’s amazing what bad ratings, on a failed television show that was forced to pay me $16,000,000, can do to one’s appearance!). Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says?” he wrote on his platform Truth Social.

ABC agreed last year to pay Trump a $15 million settlement after Stephanopoulos said on air that a jury had found the president liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. The jury, however, found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, not rape.

Trump, 79, is obsessed with his own signature puffed hair, which he considers the source of his “power,” according to a 2024 documentary about Stormy Daniels, the former porn actor who alleges she had an affair with Trump. The president was convicted of falsifying business records after he paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Having aired his grievances about 57-year-old Karl’s hair, Trump tried to drag Christie back into the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal, when toll lanes were unexpectedly closed during morning rush hour, leading to gridlock traffic.

According to filmmaker and former porn actor Stormy Daniels, Trump considers his hair the source of his "power." Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

An investigation of the decision and the traffic delays—which opponents said were part of a plan to punish a Democratic mayor—resulted in indictments against three members of Christie’s staff, and tanked his 2016 presidential bid. The Supreme Court later overturned their convictions.

“Do you remember the way he lied about the dangerous and deadly closure of the George Washington Bridge in order to stay out of prison, at the same time sacrificing people who worked for him, including a young mother, who spent years trying to fight off the vicious charges against her,” Trump wrote.