Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Caught on Hot Mic Micromanaging

Jordon Hudson, 24, was caught on a hot mic being a menace to producers on the Coach podcast while micromanaging her boyfriend, 73-year-old UNC football head coach Bill Belichick.

Sports journalist Pablo Torre of the investigative journalism show Pablo Torre Finds Out obtained footage of the former cheerleader and beauty queen belittling the optics of Belichick’s podcast with Matt Patricia, Belichick’s former defensive coordinator from his time with the New England Patriots. The incident took place in September 2024.

Hudson's outsized presence in Belichick's professional life has caused concern among his former players. NHL Images/NHLI via Getty Images

In the footage, Hudson degrades the show’s graphics producers and openly ponders if she can sit over their shoulder and criticize them in real time.

“Can we [design the graphics] with them?” she asks Belichick in an excruciating clip. “And sit there and say, you know, as they are doing it, ‘that’s wrong’? Can we set up a meeting with the entire graphics team and anybody that has anything to do with this?”

Hudson was apparently displeased that the visual aids the graphics team for Coach didn’t meet her exact specifications.

“I said that there was a certain way we wanted these to look,” she’s heard saying to Belichick. “This would have graphics that would almost look like they have ripped the page out of their playbook and slapped it on the screen,” she said.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson can be heard saying in the video.

“They can’t do s--t,” Belichick said in reply.

She goes on to brag to the show’s producers that she built Belichick’s website and repeatedly suggests they use “Adobe Photoshop”—a well known photo-editing tool—to make the graphics she wanted to see.

Bill Belichick's website, which Hudson bragged to have designed, features a grid of Bill Belichick GIFs. billbelichick.com

The climactic moment of Torre’s segment on the leaked footage came when he showed footage of Hudson and Belichick privately criticizing the entire production team of Coach, saying people in their inner circle could do a better job.

“The reason I’m showing it you... is [to show] that this is what the power dynamic is like around Bill Belichick,” says Torre. “What she is showing us, inadvertently, is not dissimilar to what, I am told, is what it’s like at North Carolina right now.”

The UNC football team is off to a slow start, opening the 2025 season 2-3 despite being led by Belichick, a head coach with six Super Bowl wins under his belt.

The chaos under Belichick’s—and perhaps Hudson’s—leadership has led to rumors that the school is already pondering how to rid itself of its $50 million head coach after just five games (Belichick denied he and UNC are headed for an acrimonious split).

UNC is rumored to be seeking a way to rid itself of Belichick and his $50 million contract after his disastrous start. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Hudson’s outsized role in Belichick’s professional life drew attention after the pair’s disastrous CBS interview in April, which featured Hudson acting as his PR person and refusing to let Belichick answer basic questions about how the two met.

Belichick’s former players have openly wondered if there’s a sinister aspect to the pair’s relationship. Hudson has sought to trademark the phrase “gold digger” to capitalize on her reputation.