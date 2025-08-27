Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Wants to Trademark ‘Gold Digger’

Jordon Hudson wants to make some gold from the gold-digging accusations levied at her amid her relationship with Bill Belichick, who is estimated to be worth $70 million.

The former cheerleader, 24, filed a trademark application this week through the company she manages, TCE Rights Management, to cash in on her “gold digger” epithet.

If her bid is successful, she will launch her own trademarked jewelry and key chains line, People reports.

The New York Times called Jordon Hudson a ”cultural fixation” and credited her with rebranding Belichick. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Many have been quick to ridicule Hudson’s 49-year age gap with the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach, 73, since they started dating in 2023.

However, the couple has largely disregarded criticism and has cheekily made light of the situation.

Yet, Hudson and Belichick are suspiciously touchy about how they began their romance. During an April interview on CBS News’ Sunday Morning, Hudson immediately shut down a question directed at Belichick about how they met, a moment that later went viral. “We’re not talking about this,” she sternly interjected. The incident sparked fan speculation about the nature of Hudson’s relationship with Belichick.

The controversy was further fueled by the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach’s request in March that Hudson be copied on all of his work emails.

Jordon Hudson does not seem to be bothered by the controversy her relationship has stoked; instead, it appears that she is choosing to flaunt it and flout the haters. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Belichick’s friends and family also seem to find their “gold digger” relationship no laughing matter, and reportedly kicked Hudson out of a Christmas party. Belichick’s former girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holliday, 62, was also in attendance.

Others in Belichick’s circle are angered simply by the sheer amount of attention his dating life has garnered.

“We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson,” said former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.