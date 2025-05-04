Sports

Bill Belichick Benches 24-Year-Old GF Amid PR Nightmare

The 73-year-old coaching legend’s public image has been badly bruised by Hudson’s cringeworthy PR moves.

Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is reportedly sidelining his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson as the fallout from the couple’s disastrous CBS interview continues.

The 73-year-old coaching legend is looking to hire a PR specialist in lieu of Hudson, and has been in talks with former Bears VP of communications Brandon Faber for several months, according to ProFootballTalk.

The PR hire would help manage both Belichick’s new role as head football coach of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his public image, which was badly bruised by Hudson’s cringeworthy PR moves.

Belichick appeared on CBS Sunday Morning last week to promote his new book, but it went viral for the wrong reasons after Hudson, a former cheerleader, interrupted to shut down a question about how the couple met.

“We’re not talking about this,” she jumped in after lurking off-camera.

The incident sparked a media firestorm and raised concerns among Belichick’s friends about Hudson’s influence over him, according to Page Six.

In a statement released Wednesday through UNC, Belichick criticized CBS for using “selectively edited” clips and images to push the false narrative that Hudson was attempting to control the conversation.

Hudson, who began dating Belichick in 2023, has reportedly acted as his de-facto agent after he split with his “right-hand man” Berj Najarian following his departure in Jan. 2024 from the Patriots after leading them to six Super Bowl victories.

Sports commentator Pablo Torre claimed on his podcast that Hudson is “the person that you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial, or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway.”

Belichick has asked for Hudson, whom he described as his “muse,” to be CC’d on all UNC emails sent to him, according to the New York Post. She also torpedoed a deal for him to appear on Hard Knocks, HBO’s NFL docuseries, The Athletic reported.

