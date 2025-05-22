Jordon Hudson, 24, Makes Cringey Post About ‘Old Bae’ Bill Belichick

Cheat Sheet
James Carville: No Reason For Democrats to Make Nice With ‘Crazy’ Elon Musk
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 2:11PM EDT 

Democratic political strategist James Carville returned to The Daily Beast Podcast this week to discuss, among other topics, the possibility of Elon Musk returning to the Democratic Party. After all, anything is possible in today’s political climate, right?! Not so much, said Carville. On Thursday’s episode, host Joanna Coles asked if Democrats should even attempt to “woo” Musk back onto their side, or if he’s simply “too damaged” a prospect. “What does he bring?” Carville replied. “Look at the damage he’s done to the federal government. Why do we want him?” Coles noted that Musk has been “embraced and suckered in by the Republicans,” with Carville conceding that “he used to be smart, but “then he went crazy.” Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci earlier proposed the idea of Musk’s defection from the MAGAverse on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, asking why the Democratic party ever let him stray in the first place. He went on to claim that the Democrats are “so self-righteous” and “quick to cancel everybody.”

‘And Just Like That’ Star Recounts Smoking Joint With First Daughters
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 05.22.25 11:10AM EDT 
Armin Amiri, Jenna Bush Hager, and Barbara Bush.
Armin Amiri recounted smoking a joint with George W. Bush’s daughters. Getty Images

A star on And Just Like That... has revealed that he once lit up a joint with former President George W. Bush’s daughters in the early 2000s. Armin Amiri, who plays Ravi Gordi on the Sex and the City reboot, was a doorman at the since-shuttered Manhattan nightclub Bungalow 8. He told the hosts of Page Six’s radio show that he didn’t know who Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush were when they showed up one night—so he didn’t let them in. “I got a tap on my shoulder, and it was the Secret Service,” Amiri recalled. “And he goes, ‘These are the first daughters.’ I said, ‘First daughters of whom?’” Once he understood, Amiri let the girls in and struck up a conversation. “I remember I needed my green card. So, we smoked a joint together and I was just like, ‘Listen, I’m having a green card problem,” he said. Though the Bush sisters said they would try to help him out, nothing ever came of it, Amiri recalled, laughing. The twin sisters, now 43, had a widely publicized party era during their father’s tenure as president. A representative for Bush Hager did not return the Beast’s request for comment.

MAGA Actor Says Many Hollywood Friends Secretly Voted Trump
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.22.25 1:50PM EDT 
Zachary Levi
Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“Lots” of industry players quietly voted for Donald Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly, Zachary Levi told Variety in a new interview. Levi endorsed Trump in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out. He called the move “career suicide” at the time because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.” Levi told the site Thursday that he’s far from the only recognizable celebrity that voted for Trump. “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’” The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.” Levi also gave Variety a response to Snow White star Rachel Zegler‘s social media wish that Trump supporters “never know peace,” saying, “I am one of those people, obviously.” He added, “Should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that [Trump is] Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down.”

Jordon Hudson, 24, Makes Cringey Post About ‘Old Bae’ Bill Belichick

Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 2:20PM EDT 
Bill Belichick (L) and Jordon Hudson (R)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jordon Hudson isn’t confirming or denying the rumors she’s engaged to former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. However, the 24-year-old is making cringeworthy Instagram posts about the couple’s 49-year age gap. The former cheerleader shared a video of herself and Belichick, 73, enjoying a plate of chicken wings and Old Bay seasoning while watching the sun set over the ocean, captioned “Old Bay with my old bae,” tagging both Belichick and the spice company. Snaps of the pair—including a much-discussed video of their beach yoga session—were once a staple of Hudson’s Instagram. However, before yesterday, Belichick had been virtually absent from her posts since his explosive CBS Sunday Morning interview made the couple a national talking point. Hudson’s “old bae” video comes just two days after a feature in The New York Times claimed she had told “at least one person” that she and Belichick were engaged. Belichick appeared to confirm the rumors yesterday when he changed the name of his boat from “VIII Rings,” a nod to his eight Super Bowl championships (six with the New England Patriots and two as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants), to “I + VIII Rings.”

Jordon Hudson's Old Bay Instagram Story
Jordon Hudson's Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, via @jordon on Instagram. @jordon on Instagram
Tesla Loses a Major Record for the First Time Amid Musk Backlash
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.22.25 7:04AM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 6:34AM EDT 
A close-up of Elon Musk in the Oval Office during a meeting between President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 21.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tesla cars were outsold by a rival electric-vehicle manufacturer in Europe for the first time. The Chinese company BYD sold 7,231 fully electric cars in April compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to the automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. The numbers represent a breakthrough for BYD as Tesla has dominated the European battery electric vehicle market for years. BYD only began operating beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022, but has apparently benefited from Tesla’s reputation tanking since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration. This week, it emerged that even King Charles III decided not to go with Tesla when he bought a $210,000 fully electric SUV. Instead, the eco-conscious monarch chose to buy a Lotus, a historically British brand that now has a 51 percent Chinese ownership stake and manufactures in Wuhan, China.

Stalin Is Towering Over Moscow Commuters Again After 60 Years
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 2:26PM EDT 
Commuters pause walking past the newly unveiled high relief depicting Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in a passage at Taganskaya metro station in Moscow on May 15, 2025.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

A replica of a Soviet-era statue of Josef Stalin has been unveiled in a Moscow metro station as part of an attempt by the Kremlin to reappraise the dictator’s legacy. The life-sized sculpture, titled “Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander” and dedicated to the Red Army’s victory in World War II, is a replica of an original work that according to the Moscow metro was “lost” during a renovation of Taganskaya metro station in 1966. It depicts Stalin surrounded by a crowd of citizens looking on at him adoringly. Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev denounced Stalin for his brutality and campaign of mass murder upon coming to power in 1956 and oversaw a “de-Stalinization” campaign that involved removing images and monuments of the dictator from public places. Although some monuments of him have resurfaced in recent years, his legacy remains a painful one for many Russians. When asked if he admired the former leader in 2017, Vladimir Putin responded “of course,” but added, “This does not mean that we should forget all the horrors of Stalinism, connected with concentration camps and the extermination of millions of our compatriots.”

There’s Now a Record That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 1:38PM EDT 
Gwyneth Paltrow at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2023.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

If you thought candles were never the right vehicle for Gwyneth Paltrow’s signature vagina scent, you’re in luck. Five years after Paltrow’s Goop released its now iconic “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, Australian punk band Private Function is recreating the scent for a scratch and sniff vinyl record. The band, known for bold publicity stunts like its since-banned scratch-off lottery ticket album cover, will release its fourth album, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, on Friday. While it will be available on any streaming service, the band has another proposal: Why not listen to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ on a hot pink Goop vagina candle-scented vinyl record? To be clear: Paltrow has no connection to the Australian punk band. Instead, guitarist Lauren Hester, who announced the vinyl record stunt on Instagram, explained that the members of Private Function are simply massive fans of Paltrow’s now-discontinued candle, which she called “potentially the greatest thing anyone had ever done.” Because they couldn’t get their hands on the real thing, the band contacted a French perfumer with a list of the candle’s ingredients and asked to recreate the scent for their record. Their devotion to the olfactory arts paid off: Private Function’s “Goopy” record has already sold out online. (For the record, Goop says the fragrance includes notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar.)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s Olympic Banter Wins Gold
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.22.25 2:18PM EDT 
03 August 2024, France, Versailles: Olympics, Paris 2024, equestrian sport, dressage, team, final, US rapper Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the Paris 2024 Olympics. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Martha Stewart, 83, and bff rapper Snoop Dogg, 53, have won a Sports Emmy Award for their live coverage of the equestrian team dressage event at the Paris Olympics in 2024 on behalf of NBCUniversal. Stewart and Snoop famously turned up for the segment in matching equestrian attire, looking every bit the part as commentators for the event. Their outfits and on-air banter went viral and became one of the most talked-about moments of the Olympics. Stewart celebrated winning the statuette with an Instagram post and photos recapping their coverage. “@snoopdogg and I won a coveted Emmy award today for our work with @nbcuniversal last summer during the sports reporting of the Olympics. We are thrilled and honored!!!” she wrote. Snoop echoed his thanks with an Instagram post of his own that he captioned with emojis, “👊🏿💪🏿👊🏿.” Leading up to the Olympics, Snoop confessed to Stewart that he had a fear of horses, but he said the TV icon helped him come around to appreciating the animals. “I gave him a stall in my stable—he’s going to put a horse in there, aren’t you, Snoop?” Martha said after the event. He replied, “Yes, I am. I’m gonna buy me a horse and put it in there.”

Kourtney Kardashian Uses Special Blanket to Protect Toddler Son from ‘EMFs’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.22.25 12:32PM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 12:26PM EDT 
Kourtney Kardashian
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kourtney Kardashian has shared yet another of her self-described “against the grain” parenting hacks. Appearing on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, the mom of four revealed the two hacks she uses to ensure her 18-month-old son Rocky Thirteen has the perfect daily nap: In addition to holding Rocky for the entire length of his (often three-hour) naps, Kardashian also ensures he’s shielded from Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMFs). “He’ll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect him from EMFs,” explained Kourtney, who also said she finds the idea of sending kids to school “dated” and prefers not to give them fever-reducing medicine. Anti-EMF products like the blanket Kourtney mentions are a staple in some pseudoscientific communities, which blame a host of mysterious ailments on “electromagnetic hypersensitivity.” However, because “EMF” can refer to anything radiating electromagnetic energy, from X-rays to cell phones to the Sun, there’s no conclusive evidence that typical daily exposure levels pose a danger to humans.

Lincoln’s Blood-Stained Gloves Sell For Eye-Watering Amount at Auction
Janna Brancolini
Published 05.22.25 11:56AM EDT 
Abraham Lincoln
Getty Images/AP

A pair of blood-stained gloves that were in Abraham Lincoln’s pocket the night he was assassinated have been sold at auction for $1.52 million, while a handkerchief he had that night went for $826,000. The grim artifacts were part of an auction held Wednesday at Freeman’s/Hindman in Chicago to pay off debts incurred nearly 20 years ago by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation in Springfield, Illinois. The foundation had taken out a loan to buy 1,540 items from a California collector back in 2007, but later struggled to raise the funds to pay it back. Wednesday’s auction featured 144 items, of which 136 sold for a total of $7.9 million. Lincoln was famously shot on the night of April 14, 1865, during a performance of Our American Cousin at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and died of his injuries the following morning. At Wednesday’s auction, a “Wanted” poster featuring photos of three suspects in the assassination conspiracy, led by John Wilkes Booth, sold for $762,500, far exceeding the expected price of $120,000. The earliest known sample of Lincoln’s handwriting, from a notebook in 1824, went for $521,200. The buyers’ identities were not immediately revealed.

A pair of blood-stained gloves that Abraham Lincoln had when he was assassinated at Freeman's
President Lincoln's blood-stained gloves sold for $1.52 million at auction. AP
