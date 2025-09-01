Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Movie Blasted for ‘Dangerous’ EpiPen Scene
NOT FUNNY
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s new film The Roses was blasted for a scene The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation called “triggering” and “dangerous.” The Foundation told Daily Mail that the storyline in which Cumberbatch’s character “withholds life-saving medication” is “not remotely funny.” Cumberbatch and Colman play feuding exes in the new film, and their contempt goes nuclear when Cumberbatch intentionally feeds his wife food she’s allergic to and then hides her EpiPen until she signs divorce papers. “Life-threatening food allergies affect so many people,” the Foundation said in a statement addressing the movie. “These portrayals are not only triggering, they are dangerous. Using food allergies and the threat of anaphylaxis for cheap laughs is careless, offensive and completely unacceptable—just one more very important reason why it is so important for us all to continue to raise awareness and educate others on the reality and dangers of living with food allergies.” The Roses, a remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, sits at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $8 million over Labor Day weekend, landing it at fifth place on the box office charts.