Alleged MAGA Wife-Beating Rep’s Senator Father-in-Law Finally Speaks

A GOP senator has finally called for a Trump-endorsed congressman accused of abusing his daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter to be removed from office.

Bernie Moreno, 59, called for his daughter Emily Moreno’s ex-husband, Rep. Max Miller, to resign from Congress after months of damning details emerged about his alleged abuse against her and the former couple’s daughter.

In a post viewed nearly a million times within 90 minutes, the Ohio senator said the two years following Moreno and Miller’s split have been “pure Hell” for his family as the former couple remains locked in a bitter custody battle.

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. X/X/X

Moreno made a statement following Miller's livestream. X/X

“Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible,” Moreno wrote in an X post on Sunday morning.

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

Moreno then called for Miller to be removed from Congress, alleging he fails the “basic standards of character” required to hold elected office.

“I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does,” he said.

Moreno concluded by saying that he owed it to his wife, daughter and granddaughter to “speak the truth now.”

A spokesperson for Miller declined to comment on the statement. Moreno’s post came directly after Miller announced he would not drop out of his congressional race and accused his ex-wife of spreading lies. Several legal battles between the couple have unearthed testimony from Moreno alleging Miller was violent toward her and their 2-year-old daughter, who suffered a broken collarbone under unexplained circumstances.

“Let me begin with the most painful accusation of all: I have never abused our daughter,” Miller said in the video, sitting in front of a blurred background that appeared to feature a child’s drawings.

The congressman, who is up for re-election in November, went on to strenuously deny the allegations against him and insisted he was “not getting out of this race.”

“This isn’t about defending myself. I’m speaking up as a father, trying to protect our daughter. For months, my family and I have watched how people have been relentlessly been attacked,” he said.

Throughout the 25-minute livestream, Miller slurred his words and spoke in a monotone voice as he accused Moreno, a Republican operative, of having mental health issues and lying about his alleged abuse.

“Ask yourself: If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later? Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon at the playground with her and our daughter?” he said.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) and his estranged wife Emily Moreno Miller pose together in an undated photo. MaxMillerOH/X

Until Sunday, Moreno had swerved questions about Miller, even as legal disputes with Emily Moreno played out publicly. Just last week, when Moreno was asked by reporters whether Miller should stay on the ballot in Ohio, he merely responded: “I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Miller has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who branded him “a fantastic Champion” for the people of Ohio in a Truth Social post in May.