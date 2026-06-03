Top Goon Admits Threat to Kick Nepo Baby Sycophant’s ‘A**’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked point-blank whether he had threatened to punch another Trump official in the face, and he gave a surprisingly candid answer.

Bessent was appearing for a hearing on Capitol Hill when he was asked by GOP Sen. Thom Tillis about a report he said he would punch Bill Pulte, Donald Trump’s housing finance chief, in the face.

“Did you actually tell Pulte you were going to punch him in the face?” Tillis asked Bessent.

“No sir, I actually said I was going to kick his a**,” Bessent responded with a smile.

“Good, I share the emotion,” the soon-to-be retiring Republican senator responded.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that he had threatened to "kick his a**" in a confrontation last year with FHFA Director Bill Pulte. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Treasury Secretary went on to claim that the heated exchange took place last summer.

“Many teams have fights in the locker room and then go out and win for the team on the field,” Bessent said.

The line of questioning related to a Politico report about the heated exchange between the two Trump officials from last September at a private dinner, where it claimed Bessent confronted Pulte for talking to the president about him and threatened, “I’m gonna punch you in your f---ing face.”

Trump shocked even Republican members of Congress this week when he announced in a Truth Social post that he was tapping Pulte to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence, with Tulsi Gabbard resigning from the position. Pulte has no intelligence or national security experience.

Tillis is among the GOP members who’ve expressed concerns with 38-year-old Pulte, the grandson of billionaire home construction giant William Pulte, taking on the role.

“I was just curious,” Tillis explained after questioning Bessent about Pulte. “I made it clear I’m not going to support Pulte for DNI, but I’m sure they’re going to dredge that up, so I thought I’d give you an opportunity to—"

Bessent went on to claim he had a “very good exchange” with Pulte on Tuesday, but Tillis shot back that Pulte lost him “when he went after [Jerome] Powell,” referring to the former chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Pulte has been a driving force behind the retribution campaign against some of the president’s perceived political enemies and has repeatedly lobbed mortgage fraud allegations.

He also repeatedly called for the ousting of the Federal Reserve chairman because the Central Bank did not lower interest rates as quickly as the president demanded.

Tillis was not the only Republican to sound the alarm on Trump tapping his MAGA ally with zero experience for the intelligence chief. Sen. Mitch McConnell suggested Pulte is not qualified for the job.

“Very few Senate-confirmable positions come with statutory eligibility requirements. There are good reasons why the Director of National Intelligence is one of them. Anyone performing this role of such immense public trust must have the extensive national security experience required by statute, and no nominee who falls short of this requirement will earn my vote,” he said.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer described Pulte as a “funny” and “odd” pick for DNI and suggested it was “interim for now.”