5 Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won’t Break the Bank

Softer than wool sourced from sheep, when skillfully woven into a garment, cashmere yields some of the most comfortable clothing you will ever wear. A great cashmere sweater is one of the best garments for a wide range of climates and occasions.

The luxury fabric is usually associated with high cost, and while that’s usually true, there are plenty of wallet-friendly cashmere sweaters that won’t break the bank. That’s often the case because the cashmere is blended with lower-cost materials like merino wool, silk, or cotton. (Cashmere is rarely blended with synthetic fibers like polyester, FYI, though it does happen occasionally.)

That said, there are also plenty of 100 percent cashmere garments out there that are 100 percent within the range of the average budget. We found five affordable and editor-approved cashmere sweaters that will keep you warm, comfy, and stylish for the remainder of sweater season.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater This casual yet elevated collared sweater costs just $80, yet it’s made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere. It comes in more than a half dozen colors and five sizes. It works great as an everyday-to-business casual top on its own, or you can dress it up a bit with a blazer over it. Buy At Quince $ 80 Free Shipping

Charles Tyrwhitt Cashmere Zip Neck Sweater Down From $249 This quarter-zip cashmere sweater from Charles Tyrwhitt is a perfect layering piece. Its versatile collar works perfectly with a second collared shirt beneath, whether that’s worn open or adorned with a necktie. To complete the look, a fine jacket over the top will serve admirably. It’s also machine washable (use a gentle setting), which is a serious bonus. Buy At Amazon $ 149

Buck Mason Featherweight Silk Cashmere Crew A luxurious blend of cashmere, merino wool, and silk, this soft and comfortable cashmere garment strikes the perfect balance between a shirt and a sweater. It will add plenty of warmth when worn as a layering garment yet is suitable for wear on its own on milder days. And unlike most sweaters, it looks great whether worn out or tucked into pants or a skirt. Long ribbing adds a bit of visual interest, while the understated colors let the shirt work as part of many different outfits. Buy At Buck Mason $ 148 Free Shipping

Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Crew This soft, warm, well-made garment may not catch the eye of everyone you walk past, but it will seamlessly blend into any sartorial ensemble, working atop jeans or khakis, slacks, or chinos. It’s soft, warm, and simple—it’s a sweater you wear for you, not for attention. The body of the sweater is made from 100 percent cashmere, while the hem, cuffs, and collar are 90 percent cashmere, nine percent nylon, and one percent elastane, a blend that adds a bit of stretch for a better fit and more durability. Buy At Everlane $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mott & Bow Classic Cashmere V-Neck Bergen Sweater Slim and stylish, this V-neck sweater from Mott & Bow is comfortable enough to be worn without an undershirt but also works great as a part of a layering ensemble. Its fit is athletic, but the fabric is so soft and flexible that you won’t feel the least bit restricted in movement. It’s a hand wash, lay-flat-to-dry sweater, so the care is a bit involved here, but this garment (like almost all cashmere clothing) has naturally antimicrobial properties, so it’s not like you need to launder it after every wear. Buy At Mott & Bow $ 169 Free Shipping | Free Returns

