The 5 Best Air Purifiers for Weed Smokers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you smoke weed inside your home, let me tell you a little secret. From one stoner to another: your place is dusty, and yes, your guests and neighbors can smell when you’ve been lighting up. Weed smoke trapped inside can settle into fine dust on all your floors, walls, and furniture. Over time, persistent smoking indoors can damage your walls, furniture, and clothing. And while you, me, and a lot of other weed enthusiasts might find that dank, terp-y smell of burning cannabis charming, I’m sure your non-smoking guests—and probably your landlord—don’t care for it.

What can we weed smokers do to prevent the stench? Well, we can either smoke outside 100 percent of the time or invest in a high-quality air purifier to clear out the smell and lessen smoke damage in our living space—not to mention allergens, chemicals, and other unpleasant odors. There are hundreds of different air purifier brands and models on the market. Still, most air purifiers are better suited for filtering out pollen, pet dander, and other common air pollutants.

We’ve rounded up five of the best air purifiers for smoking weed below that are rated very well for filtering marijuana smoke from indoor living spaces, so your judgy neighbors and noisy landlords won’t suspect a thing. Whether you’re looking for an air purifier with the most advanced smoke-erasing technology, the most extensive coverage area, or the lowest price, one of these five air purifiers for smoking weed will help you clear that haze from your space for good.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier Available in dove white, peony pink, and sage green, this unobtrusive air purifier blends right in with your home decor vibes. The Coway Airmega 150(P) can clean the air of a 518 sq ft space (a typical size for a one bd/1ba apartment) in 30 minutes. Air is pushed through three layers: one washable pre-filter, a deodorization filter, and the Green True HEPA filter. All three work together to trap dust, smoke, pollutants, and other particles, circulating clean air back out via a three-speed fan. The Coway Airmega 150(P) also monitors the air quality in real-time, communicating via the LED light display. Buy at Amazon $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Coway $ 190

Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters Looking for an air purifier that covers large spaces? The Bissell Air220 Smart Purifier can improve air quality in spaces up to 1252 square feet in just an hour. The five fan speeds range from “whisper quiet” to industrial strength. But don’t worry about paying high prices for so much filtration and fan power: the Bissell Air220 is Energy Star rated for efficient performance. This model also can run on battery power if your home electricity becomes unavailable. And even on battery power, it will still use its LED light display to indicate the surrounding air quality. Buy at Bissell $ 235 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Germ Guardian Air Purifier With H13 HEPA Filter Sanitizing surfaces with UV light became all the rage at the height of the pandemic. But did you know UV-C light can also kill airborne viruses? The Germ Guardian is designed primarily for filtering germs and viruses from living spaces, but its charcoal-infused filter also works great to deodorize smoke smell. The triple-layer system catches pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, filtering fresh air into your space. And at about $100, this tower-design air purifier is one of the most affordable on our list. However, it’s best suited for use in a small room, around 150 sq ft. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan LG’s sleek PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Air Purifying Fan is engineered with True HEPA and UVnano™ LED technology to help clean the air and (almost) instantly remove odors. The AeroTower can purify larger and smaller areas and offers three different airflow options (direct, diffused, or wide) to provide customizable coverage for rooms up to 818 sq ft. Plus, because it’s also a fan, this helps to circulate the smoke and haze quicker and more thoroughly. Buy at LG $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS App-Enabled Smart Technology Down from $300 Available in a sleek black and bronze combo, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS uses the same triple filtration system as the Airmega 150(K), and the pollution sensor can still track and communicate air quality levels in real-time. This upgraded smart model, however, can clean 788 sq ft in 30 minutes and is Alexa-compatible. You can use the Mobile IoCare app to control your purifier, set timers, monitor air quality, and even generate air quality reports– all over wifi. Plus, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS can be connected to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa, so you can control it without pushing a button. Buy at Amazon $ 255 Free Shipping | Free Returns

