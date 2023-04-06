Get Out of the Car and Off the Train: Great Ways to Change Your Commuting Game in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

According to data from Zippia, as of the waning weeks of 2022, about a quarter of all American workers were working remotely 100% of the time. That equates to many millions of people, but it means that tens of millions more workers are still reporting to the office (or factory, lab, school, and so forth) to work in person every day or in a hybrid work arrangement. It also means that millions of Americans still commute to work on the regular. If you’re one of them, you have probably come to accept (and maybe even embrace?) your daily drive, train trip, bus ride, and carpool. But have you given thought to an alternative means of commuting?

If your destination and your home lie within only a handful of miles of each other and can be reached via roads (or other types of pathways) safe to alternative kinds of transportation, then switching to an electric scooter, board, bike, or using your own to feet for your commute might be the best change you can make this year. These forms of travel mean more exercise, savings on gas or fares, less exposure to the same air others are breathing (RSV and SARS-CoV-2 and the flu and such, e.g.), and myriad other benefits.

One additional surprising additional benefit of commuting under your own power? You may save time on your commute—joggers, skateboarders, and cyclists can go places where cars and trains can’t, you know? Here are three ways to change up your commuting game for 2023.

Walking

Brooks Running dutifully releases its Ghost line of running shoes year after year. Before the current Ghost, 15 came the Ghost 14; before that, the 13, and so on, in a most logical fashion. This is the most logical shoe choice for the person who wants to walk or jog to work because it’s a shoe that is designed for much more rigorous use than that. The Ghost 15 has a super soft and supportive midsole that reduces the force of impact every time your foot hits the pavement, it has a tread pattern just aggressive enough to give you traction but not so overwrought as to bite into the ground and slow you down, and the soft mesh upper holds your foot snugly in place while releasing excess heat and moisture, so your feet will still be fresh when you get to work.

Brooks Brothers Ghost 15 Men’s Running Shoes Buy At Brooks Running $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And when you get there, you can pull a change of clothes, an iPad, a wallet, and your phone out of the Nathan Crossover pack, a bag designed for running and hiking that manages to keep that stuff secure on your back (or even more stuff—it has a 15-liter gear capacity) with minimal bouncing around, critical for a comfortable and enjoyable run. And as the Crossover is a hydration pack, you can sip on the water the whole time you jog along, ensuring you arrive at work hydrated and that you get home that way, too.

Nathan Crossover Hydration Pack Buy At Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

E-scooters & Electric Longboards

If you have never used a skateboard, hopping on an electric longboard and blasting off into traffic is a bad idea. Now, hopping on one in a parking lot or on a quiet street and practicing? That’s a good idea. And following that practice, jumping onto this under $300 electric longboard is a very good idea. The Blitzart 38” can cruise at up to 19 MPH and has a range of nearly 10 miles when fully charged so that it will get you across town fast. And as it weighs just 13 pounds and has a slim profile, you can easily carry it up to your workspace and tuck it under the desk.

Blitzart Hurricane Electric Longboard Electronic Skateboard Buy At Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’re not so much a longboard type, then instead consider the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter. Easy to ride even for inexperienced scooter users, this durable device can chug along at up to 15.5 MPH and has an impressive 15-mile range. It has five brightly-lit areas, including its headlight, so use after dark is safe. The YES scooter is responsive to user control, accelerating quickly, slowing rapidly, and coming to a sharp halt as needed. Thanks to both an electric hand brake and a mechanical foot brake. The scooter folds down for easy carrying and stowing during the commute.

Yvolution YES Electric Scooter Down from $600 Buy At Amazon $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Electric Bikes

A HOVSCO HovCity Cruiser Electric Bike is the ultimate antidote to the awful urban commute. This bike has a fantastic 60-mile range and can cruise at up to 28 miles per hour with its settings properly configured, so it will get you to and from wherever you need to go quickly and efficiently day after day. And a 300-pound, 6’7” rider capacity (the bike can be adjusted down for adults standing just 5’1”, too), it can accommodate almost anyone. A responsive shifter and smoothly-machined pedals and gears mean easy riding in pedal-assist mode or when you want to do all the work, while the bike can also be throttle-operated in full electric mode. The front suspension on the fork helps absorb shocks for a comfortable ride, while the thick, durable tires handle anything city streets throw their way.

HOVSCO HovCity 27.5" Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike Down from $1500 Buy At HOVSCO $ 1000

As you e-cruise, you’ll want to bring some things with you, right? With a rear rack added to your HovCity bike and a set of BV Bike Bag Panniers strapped to it, you can tote everything you’ll need, from a computer to file folders to a change of clothes and even to a small load of groceries.

BV Bike Panniers 26L With Adjustable Hooks Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

