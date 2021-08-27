Bentgo’s Lunch Boxes Are Functional, Fancy, and Feasible Enough to Bring to the Office

I have seen my fair share of bento boxes scrolling through social media, but I always found them slightly absurd. An abundance of mom influencers and formidable culinary personalities often share envy-inspiring, but unrealistic, images of these multi-compartment containers, featuring picturesque items like hand-rolled sushi, fresh raw vegetables, star-shaped fruit, and rice patties sculpted into cartoon characters.

Though I had heard a lot of hype around Bentgo’s lunch boxes before I finally caved and bought one for myself and one for my son, I didn’t think it would be all that practical or easy to transport to the office; but in this case, the Bentgo hype was well warranted.

The Bentgo Classic lunch box is super durable and easy to pack, with two stacking sections that hold an abundance of fare. I utilize the top section to pack proteins and sides and the bottom tier to stuff in mid-day work snacks like almonds, fruits, and dark chocolate to help satiate the 3:00pm cravings. I find there’s always room left over even if I pack a substantial meal.

Bentgo Classic Lunch Box Shop at Amazon $

The two sections are held together by a nylon sealing strap, which thus far has saved me from any leaks, but be aware that the Bentgo Classic lunch box is not leak-proof. Other Bentgo models like the Bentgo Fresh, which my son has, are leak-proof if you want to air on the side of caution if you’re packing saucy lunches.

The roomy compartments are a breeze to clean, dishwasher safe, odor and stain-resistant, BPA-free, and microwaveable for up to three minutes. This Bentgo lunch box also includes a reusable utensil set, which saves from having to throw away plastic every day.

What’s more, the designs are playful and eye-catching, unlike the traditional metal, utilitarian bento boxes you’ll find in stores; so even if you’re not packing Instagram-worthy meals for the office, this lunch box is still a worthwhile purchase.

