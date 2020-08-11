Everyone Should Have a Plain, Black Reusable Face Mask — Here Are Our Top Picks

At this point, face masks have become so ingrained in our daily lives that not only do they help keep us safe, they have also become accessories. But, if you’re looking for your mask to blend in with your outfit rather than standing out, may we suggest a solid black one? These options are perfect for every day, for anyone and everyone to throw on a comfortable mask that is easy to wear with basically anything.

Sweetbadger Solid black Face Mask: This pleated face mask features two layers of cotton, an adjustable nose wire, and a new adjustable set of ear loops.

Sweetbadger Solid black Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 11

The 100% Human Face Mask: Everlane’s cotton face masks come in packs of five and 10% of sales from these masks go to the ACLU.

The 100% Human Face Mask Buy on Everlane $ 25

theKnitShit Face Mask: Not only does this mask have a filter pocket that’s accessible from both sides, it also has an extra-long nose wire for the perfect fit.

theKnitShit Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 20

LuckyplanteUS Filter Pocket-Linen Comfortable Face Mask: Yes, face masks can be lightweight. This cotton-linen mask has a filter pocket and soft elastic ear loops.

LuckyplanteUS Filter Pocket-Linen Comfortable Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 10

Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask: These masks come with an included, replaceable filter plus a strap to help relieve any pain from the elastic ear loops.

Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

