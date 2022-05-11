The Best Cooling Sheets To Keep Night Sweats at Bay

When you’ve woken up for the zillionth time drenched in sweat, it’s understandable to find yourself panic-Googling “best cooling sheets” as soon as you wake up. After all, dealing with sweat-caked hair and soaked pajamas isn't really an ideal way to start your day. With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to swap out your cold-weather bedding lineup with something better suited for the upcoming season—especially if you already tend to be a hot sleeper or prone to night sweats regardless of the time of year.

Cooling sheets, in case you’re not familiar with them, tend to be made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics like bamboo, microfibers, or linen. And, while they’re not guaranteed to completely eliminate your night sweats, they can go a long way toward preventing them when paired with the right Pjs and a lightweight cooling comforter or quilt. Honestly, if you haven’t invested in a nice set of cooling bed sheets just yet, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at just how much they can make a difference in the quality of your sleep.

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to choosing one of the best sets of cooling sheets, and it can be tough to know what’s legit and what’s not. Plus, you’d like to get some relief from your sleep-sauna situation ASAP, if not sooner. With that in mind, add these fan favorites to your cart before summer’s heat and humidity are in full swing. You’ll thank us later for the reminder!

Brooklinen Core Sheet Set Down from $289 These cooling sheets are crafted from Belgian and French flax and have a nice, lived-in feel. The linen sheets are breathable and antimicrobial, so they won’t get smelly if you happen to “glow” a little in the night. These sheets are washed and dyed in small batches for a unique, handmade look. Choose from a range of colors and patterns. Buy at Brooklinen $ 260 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casper Hyperlite Cooling Sheets 50% Off Select Colorways Casper calls these their “coolest sheets yet,” and they’ve got the five-star testimonials to back that up. They’re crafted from 100 percent Tencel and feature a specialized grid weave to allow for extra airflow. They also just feel light on your body. Choose from a range of muted tones that go with everything. Buy at Casper $ 258 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Bedsure’s sheets get thousands of thumbs up from Amazon shoppers who rave about their softness and cooling power. These sheets are made of viscose (a semi-synthetic fabric made from plant-based materials) and help wick away sweat at the night. They also feature a twill weave for added durability. A nice bonus? The fitted sheet has deep pockets to keep it in place, no matter how high your mattress is. Buy at Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sleep Philosophy Smart Cooling Sheets Want cooling comfort without blowing your budget? These Sleep Philosophy sheets are less than $40. They’re crafted from a highly breathable cotton and Coolmax blend to allow for plenty of airflow while you snooze. They also dry quickly, just in case of sweatiness. Worth noting: The fitted sheet is an impressive 17 inches deep. Buy at Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Target $ 33 Free Shipping

Boll and Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set Feel like splashing out on your sheets? Boll & Branch’s hemmed sheet set feels like you’re slipping into luxury hotel bedding with its crisp-yet-comfortable texture. The sheets feature a specialized weave for breathability and 100% organic cotton for durability and lasting cool. Buy at Boll & Branch $ 188 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Enjoy all the perks of cooling sheets at an impressively low price with this set. The Coolmax sheets are crafted from a soft polyester-microfiber blend to pull away sweat while you sleep. The company’s proprietary CoolMax fabric actually spreads moisture across the fabric so it dries faster, keeping you more comfortable in the process. Choose from six pretty colors. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pottery Barn SleepSmart™ Temperature Regulating Sheet Set Pottery Barn’s Sleepsmart sheets are specially designed to help keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long, with the end goal of you waking up feeling refreshed and unsweaty. The sheets use active volcanic minerals to sense your temperature and help you feel warmer or cooler, depending on your needs. They also wick away moisture and help keep humidity at bay. You also have the option of monogramming your name or initials on them, if that’s your thing. Buy at Pottery Barn $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Serta Artic Cooling Bed Sheets The name alone shows Serta isn’t messing around here. These cooling sheets feature a triple blend of fabrics—Tencel, nylon, and the brand’s CoolMAX polyester—to help keep you comfortable while you sleep. The sheets are 400 thread count for a soft, smooth feel. And—this is awesome—the fitted sheet has special Gripwise technology to help it secure onto your mattress and stay put. Buy at Serta $ 230 Free Shipping

