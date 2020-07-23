These Bed Sheets Saved Me When I Slept Without Air Conditioning

No one likes sweaty sheets. You wake up feeling super wet and gross. Maybe you flip over your pillow, trying to find some relief from the cooler side. When you wake up an hour later feeling hot and sticky, you do it all over again. When I sleep without air conditioning, this is exactly how I feel (or, how I used to feel).

I recently tested the Columbia Organic Cotton Sateen Weave Performance Sheet Set. While the name might be a mouthful, I am thankful for every aspect of new technology woven into these sheets. I tried these new sheets the last time I slept without air conditioning, when it was degrees. It’s no joke that these sheets are temperature regulating. I slept so well despite the less-than-cool breeze in the middle of the night. I didn’t toss and turn all night, and I didn’t need to flip my pillow multiple times.

I started to wonder how the temperature-relating technology in these sheets works. They are made from 100% organic cotton, which means they are environmentally friendly and made without harsh chemicals. They’re also designed with special moisture-wicking technology, which is created especially to keep you dry. This technology helps your body breathe easier and allows perspiration to evaporate, so your sheets regulate temperature for you.

Another thing I love about Columbia is the thick band that goes around the bottom of the sheets. On other standard sheets, it’s so irritating when my fitted sheet slides off my mattress. But with Columbia’s durable elastic band, my sheets stay firmly in place. Just like my pillow.

Whenever I sleep, even if it’s super hot out, I prefer to have lots of blankets. I just feel more comfortable buried under a pile of bedding. Thankfully, these sheets allowed me to sleep without going back and forth between “sheets on” and “sheets off.” Next time the air conditioning breaks down, my sheets are to the rescue.

Columbia Organic Cotton Sateen Weave Performance Sheet Set Buy on Amazon $ 65

