My Sheets Rock’s Brand New Bedding Is Actually Very Cool — and 100% Bamboo

The bedding at My Sheets Rock launched in April, just in time for warming weather, and it really worked for me.

The $150 set (for a queen size) is made from 100% bamboo rayon fiber and feels silky-smooth, eliciting an “oooh” and “aaah” from my partner when I pulled them out of the package. And when we woke up, I wasn’t sweaty at all. Nothing. Like summer heat wasn’t trying to kill me all night (but it was—it always is). The brand works with Oeko-Tex certified factories to push beyond the bamboo’s sustainability measures and dip into ethical labor practices for its highly-rated sheet sets. And the set comes with the essentials: a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You can get the slightly-glistening sheets in White, Navy, Sand, Cream, and Stone (which I sampled and whose style I really like in our cream and off-white dominated bedroom). If you want to upgrade your sheets this summer with quality that’s not sky-high-priced, this is a solid choice to consider. Get it at My Sheets Rock >

