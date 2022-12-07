The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes That Cost a Fraction of the Real Deal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Dyson Airwrap has won awards for its ability to quickly curl and style your hair without high heat that can damage your tresses. Unfortunately, it comes at a steep cost of around $600, making it out of reach for most people. Luckily, this is America, a country where quality dupes are welcome with open arms. With that, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes on the market, just waiting to give you a salon-level blowout that isn’t more than your monthly car payment—but not all of the alternatives are created equal.

Now, for the record, if you have the monetary resources to invest in a Dyson Airwrap Styler and want to go that route, more power to you. If you’re down to drop $600, the original AirWrap Multi-styler is absolutely worth its lofty price tag. The sleek, multifunctional hair tool is engineered to give you a pro-level blowout in no time—and without causing heat damage, breakage, and split ends that other hot tools can cause. But if you just can’t swallow that price tag, it’s good to know you have similar options. Check out these Airwrap dupes, because you shouldn't have to go broke to have amazing hair.

Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System The Shark FlexStyle might be the most popular Airwrap dupe out there—so much so, that it’s often sold out. It features a blow dryer and multi-styler that you can transition seamlessly (just twist and add on your attachment of choice). Flip between four heat and three airflow settings to get that just-right look without scorching your hair. Worth noting: At $280, it’s less than half the price of an Airwrap. Buy at Shark $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer At $349, this hair appliance is definitely an investment, but it’s still significantly cheaper than the Airwrap. It features three interchangeable brush heads—an oval brush, paddle brush, and concentrator—to help you get the look you’re after. Flip through four temperatures and three speeds, along with a cool shot button to seal in your style. Buy at Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush Down from $190 The T3 AireBrush Duo has two attachments and gives you plenty of options, allowing you to switch from sleek locks with a paddle brush attachment to bouncy waves with a round brush. Just snap on your brush of choice and get to work. The T3 offers a whopping 15 heat and speed combinations and uses the brand’s patented IonFlow technology to help keep frizz at bay. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush While this hot air styling brush doesn’t have multiple attachments, it’s a total game-changer for people who have never tried a hot air brush before. The bestseller easily adds volume to your hair and allows you to style it while you dry it. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool settings and enjoy ceramic plus titanium tourmaline technology to protect your hair from heat damage while delivering great results. It’s also a total steal at $45. Buy at Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Ulta $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

L'ANGE HAIR Le Duu Airflow Styler 2-in-1 Wand & Flat Iron Down from $120 L’ange’s Le Duo is slightly different from the rest in that it looks more like a traditional curling iron—with a twist. The appliance dries your hair as you curl and, once you open it up, you’ll see a flat iron hidden inside to help smooth you out. You can easily adjust the temperature between 280 and 430 degrees and flip on the fan to cool and dry your hair. Buy at Amazon $ 71 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chi Spin N Curl The Chi Spin N Curl uses similar technology to the Airwrap by gently pulling your hair into the device and effortlessly producing quality curls. The Spin N Curl’s unique tulip-like design also helps protect your fingers from accidental burns. Simply choose a heat setting based on your hair type: low for fine hair, medium for medium hair, and high for coarse hair—then get to work. Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Conair Hot Air Brush Double Ceramic Hot Comb Down from $32 At just over $20 right now, Conair’s hot air brush is the cheapest of the Airwrap dupe bunch. It delivers a whopping 1,000 watts of power and allows you to flip between a thermal brush, nylon and boar bristle brush, and concentrator to help you get a smooth finish. Double ceramic technology gives you even heat, while you can choose from two-speed settings depending on how much time you have to spare. Buy at Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

