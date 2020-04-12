Even If You Don't Think You'll Use an Emergency Survival Bag, You Should Absolutely Have One Just In Case
They go by a few names – emergency bag, go-bag, bugout bag, survival kit, and so on – but whatever name you call an emergency survival bag, I call owning one a good idea. In the event of an emergency that necessitates you fleeing your home, having a bugout bag close at hand could be the difference between a few days of serious unpleasantness and a few days where you have the food, water, basic first aid, and shelter you need to get through OK. (And not to hammer too hard on this, but we could even be talking life or death, so if you’re on the fence about buying one… y’know….)
Bugout bags are essential when a sudden disaster strikes, and especially one that cripples local emergency response capabilities, like wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes and the like. At other times, as with hurricanes, for example, you see the trouble coming but don’t know how bad it might be. Then there are also those emergencies that only affect a few, like a house fire, but that might nonetheless leave you in a situation where you’re not empty-handed only because of your go-bag.
The current coronavirus pandemic is another good example of a reason to have an emergency survival bag at the ready. No, the virus is not like a tornado or earthquake that ravages the land and sends people fleeing ruined homes. In fact, leaving home is anathema to the advice of healthcare workers trying to beat this thing back. So why a go-bag now?
Think of this: what if there’s a fire or flood at your house? Or a carbon monoxide leak in your apartment building? Or what if your roommate gets sick and you need to do more social distancing than sitting on the other couch? In the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving your home isn’t as simple as it usually is; usually, if you have pants on and credit card in hand (or smartphone), you’d be just fine – check into a hotel, grab groceries, no big deal.
Right now, though, if you have to leave home in a hurry, you really should avoid making contact with other people, so a bag stocked with water, food, and basic survival gear could make your time sheltering in the car or your impromptu camping trip that much more bearable.
The Rescue Guard Intermediate Survival Pack is an ideal choice for the couple or small family who wants to be ready to be safely self-sufficient for about three days. It has water, freeze-dried foods, a first aid kit, an emergency shelter and survival blankets, and a good deal more gear, notably masks that cover the nose and mouth. If you have a larger family, opt for the Advanced pack. If you’re solo right now, the Basic should be fine.
Whatever go bag you go with (and of course there are many brands out there), know that your survival kit remains incomplete when you get it in the mail. You need to think through your own personal needs and those of the people in your home. Stock a supply of needed medicines, some baby gear, extra contacts or an old pair of glasses, and so forth. Anything you and your family members really can’t be without for a few days needs to be stocked in that bag so you know you’ll never have to be.
Rescue Guard Emergency Survival Bug Out Bag
Free Shipping
