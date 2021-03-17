These Hiking Boots (and Shoes) Are Our Trail Tested Favorites

The most important thing to bring on a hike (besides a first-aid kit—safety first people!) is the right footwear. There are tons of excellent hiking boots out there – and to be honest, the genre is pretty subjective. There isn’t one best boot—they all have their pros and cons. Whether you’re looking for an extremely rugged piece of footwear, a more stylish boot, or something lightweight and easy to slip on and off, there is a piece of hiking footwear out there for you. To help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that we’ve tested out on the trails.

Vasque LT GTX These are my go-to hiking boots. “They’re waterproofed all the way up to your ankles” so no matter the adventure, you’ll stay dry. They are extremely lightweight, so they don’t give you that clunky feeling other hiking boots do. Plus, the colorways are stylish enough to wear to the grocery store, if need be. Buy at Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 If you’re looking to expand your range to hiking shoes, and I highly recommend you do, these are some of the best out there. They are meant for trail running but are even better for trail walking. They are breathable, lightweight, and perfect for warm weather. The only thing they don’t offer is incredible ankle support like bigger boots do, but if you’re not going on a super intense hike, these are your best bet. Buy at Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker You read that right, Adidas has entered the hiking boot game, and these boots are top notch. Not only do they not look like hiking boots, but they are also extremely comfortable to wear. Hiking in them makes me feel like “I’m walking over marshmallows instead of rocks,” yet they are supportive and comfortable to boot. Buy at adidas $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Zappos $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Altra Lone Peak 5 Altra makes some of the best trail running shoes out there, and their newest model, the Lone Peak 5, is perfect for running or walking the trails. Each shoe has an integrated rock plate guard on the bottom to protect your feet from trail hazards, and their TrailClaws really dig into dirt and help grip on rock. They are lightweight and stylish, and can handle anything you throw at them. Buy at Backcountry $ 130

Vasque Talus XT GTX Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould says these boots have served her in about every environment imaginable, whether it’s “desert, snow, water, and forest.” Not only do they look great, but they are warm when they need to be, breathable when they need to be, and she hasn’t had a blister yet. Buy at Zappos $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

