A solid pair of leather boots is arguably the best way for any guy to quickly upgrade his style without having to invest in a new wardrobe. Leather boots are that final touch that can make even the most basic jeans and a t-shirt look feel more elevated. But be warned gentlemen, once you start rocking leather boots, you might never want to go back to casual sneakers again. If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of season-proof leather boots but don't know where to begin, I’ve put together a little list of my favorite men's leather boot brands to look out for in 2022.

*Newbies be warned: leather boots do take a bit of time to break in, so I always recommend wearing them around the house or for short periods of time before busting them out for a full night of activities. You'll thank me later—trust me. Whether you're looking for a pair of rugged, weather-proof leather boots or an office-friendly Chuka style, scroll through below to check out the best men's leather boot brands.

Astroflex One of the oldest boot brands available on the market today, Astorflex has been making boots since the 19th century! I personally love the Chukka boots which are so versatile with seasons and outfits. You’ll be able to dress these bad boys up or down depending on what the occasion calls for. Buy at Huckberry $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thursday Boot Company The first boot brand I ever bought and believe me, that was beginners luck. Thursday Boot Company is one of the new-kids-on-the-block but they are absolutely incredible. Thursday makes a quality boot in almost every style with a price any man would be happy to pay. I have a pair of the Captain boots in Terracotta and they are my absolute everyday wear. Buy at Thursday Boot Company $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tecovas I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, every time I wear my Tecovas Roy boots I get so many compliments. The western boot is back in style and I couldn’t be happier. Name a guy who doesn’t want to feel like a cowboy—go ahead, name ONE! Tecovas makes boots that are meant to last and you’ll feel that as soon as you put a pair on. The Roy boots are my go-to with their water-resistant suede design, you can wear them any time, anywhere. Shop at Tecovas $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Taft Taft is known for its bold styles and unique designs. Taft was founded in 2013 by husband and wife duo, Kory & Mal in their apartment with the mission to change the boot fashion world. Taft boots certainly are attention-grabbing and you’ll love how quickly they break-in. The Jack Boot is certainly the boldest pair of boots I wear regularly, but I seldom fail to get compliments on them. Buy at Taft $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Helm Boots Helm is a boot brand I wear confidently and comfortably. Their boots have been on the market since 2009 and I can’t rave about the quality of these more than I already do. Their boots go through over 153 steps just to make their way to your feet and trust me—you’ll feel the craftsmanship when you put a pair on. Helm is known for their signature white line of rubber on every pair of shoes they make. My Hollis Teak boots took a few days to break in but that is expected with any genuine pair of leather boots. Buy at Helm $ 295

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.