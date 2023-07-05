SPF-Infused Makeup Makes Staying Protected From the Sun a Breeze

-infusScouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re concerned about premature aging, skin cancer, painful sunburns, and dark spots, protecting yourself from the sun is vital. The best line of defense is wearing sunscreen daily—even if it’s not sunny out. Thankfully, it’s never been easier than now to find the right sunscreen that works with your lifestyle and your skin type.

In fact, many beauty brands are adding SPF protection to their makeup products, which makes staying protected from the sun even easier. And we aren’t talking about thick, pore-clogging, heavily scented products either; these SPF makeup products offer a slew of other skin-enhancing benefits, including softening lines and wrinkles, fading dark spots, and keeping blemishes at bay.

So whether you’re looking for a great SPF-infused foundation or a bright lipstick with SPF 30, there’s something for everyone in the below makeup products.

Kinfield Sunglow Tinted Sunscreen SPF 35 If you’re looking for a sunscreen that doubles as a light coverage base, look no further than Kinfield’s Sunglow SPF 35. The super lightweight, easily absorbent—seriously, it melted into my skin—sunscreen quickly became my new favorite daily sunscreen after a few weeks. Not only is the lightly tinted mineral sunscreen easy to apply, it won’t leave your skin with a greasy residue or white cast. Buy At Kinfield $ 28

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 SPF skin serums are rising in popularity, but few are as effective and trusted as the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation. The dewy, tinted serum gives you buildable coverage and leaves you with a skin-like finish—not too dewy and not too matte. The skin tint comes in thirty shades, which is rare for a tint, so you’ll easily find a match that blends perfectly with your skin. I like to use this versatile serum as a foundation base and then layer it with an SPF-spiked powder to give my skin a more finished look, but I also love it on its own. No matter how you wear it, the beauty results are always amazing. Buy At ILIA Beauty $ 48 Buy At Sephora $ 48

Colorescience Brush-On Mineral Powder This Colorescience Brush-On Mineral Powder gives you a velvet-matte finish and extra defense against the sun. I love reapplying it for touchups during the day and as a finishing powder to set my makeup, but you can also wear it alone. I also love that the packaging includes a built-in brush, which makes touch-ups on the go a breeze. Buy At Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Dermstore $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Supergoop Lipshade SPF 30 Lipstick Leave it up to suncare powerhouse Supergoop! to release a lipstick that is not only long-lasting and moisturizing but also protects your lips from sun exposure. Lipshade, a newly released 100 percent mineral SPF 30 lipstick, glides on your lips and enhances them with bright, playful seasonal shades for summer. I was worried this protective lipstick might dry out my lips or have an awkward texture, but the formula nourishes and conditions like a lip balm. Buy At Supergoop $ 24

Colorscience Sunforgettable Color Balm SPF 50 For days when I’m not looking to spend a ton of time on my makeup, I like to glide on a bit of SPF-infused foundation serum and a touch of blush. My SPF blush of choice happens to be the Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50. The hydrating, broad-spectrum mineral-based cheek balm also doubles as a lip balm, so it’s a great multi-use product to keep in your bag. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Supergoop Shimmershade SPF 30 It can be easy to forget the skin on and around your eyes when you’re applying sunscreen, but it’s important not to neglect the delicate eye region. Believe it or not, there’s an eyeshadow that provides a healthy dose of SPF. Supergoop!’s Shimmershade SPF 30 not only has great broad-spectrum protection, but it’s also a beautiful, long-lasting shadow that I’d use even if it didn’t have SPF coverage. The cream eyeshadow glides on your eyes effortlessly, especially with your fingers, and won’t smudge, crease, flake, or fade away. Buy At Supergoop $ 24

