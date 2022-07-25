Ditch Your Oppressive Dress Shoes & Wear These Formal-Friendly Sneakers Instead

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a man, when you wear a formal outfit, there are not many choices you can for footwear. I have found myself stuck in a few different pairs of formal shoes for so many events and frankly, I hate it. They are restrictive shoes that offer little to no support and are usually not breathable at all, so my feet are trapped in uncomfortable shoes for the sake of the rest of my outfit.

Luckily for all of us, it is getting more acceptable to wear sneakers and more casual shoes with a formal ensemble. Of course, that does not mean you can or should wear any old sneakers to a nice event. There are shoes that walk the line between being formal-friendly and still maintaining a more casual and trendy look perfect for these situations. So, if you want to free yourself from wearing oppressive dress shoes, check out the list below of the best sneakers to wear with a formal outfit.

SUAVS Classic Sneaker If you want the perfect balance between casual comfort and chic style, the SUAVS Classic Sneaker is 100% the right option. With a breathable mesh texture and a flexible rubber sole, the shoes don’t sacrifice any comfort for coolness. However, with the clean design, all-white color and non-creasing design, the shoes fit perfectly with a pair of khakis or slacks just as they do with a pair of jeans. I love the shoes so much that I wear them myself for both everyday outfits and nicer ensembles. Buy at SUAVS $ 120

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes The first casual sneaker everyone thinks of for formal outfits is without question, the Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. The understated design and clean leather exterior make these an obvious choice to throw on with a suit. What also helps make Stan Smith Shoes such a great choice is the 29 different color options you can choose from. As a result, you can buy a pair of shoes that exactly match every single formal outfit you might wear. Buy at adidas $ 100

Converse CONS One Star Pro Suede While Converse may be more well-known for the All-Star and Chuck Taylor shoes, the CONS One Star Pro Suede shoes offer a ton of versatility when it comes to wearing them with a classier ensemble. The suede exterior and the tan color make it easy to match with any earth tones or creams, and the hint of green can perfectly accent an outfit without taking up too much attention. Furthermore, the shoes still have the classic Converse sole despite having such a different design than the normal offerings from the company. Buy at Converse $ 75

Allbirds Men's Wool Piper Mids Allbirds might be more focused on advancing the running and athletic shoe world, but that does not mean that the Allbirds Men’s Woold Piper Mids are any lesser because of it. These are some of the lightest, most sustainable sneakers available, and that doesn’t even mention how effortlessly modern and slick they are. The shoes are mid top so they more closely resemble chukka boots and other formal offerings. The Piper Mids also come in six different colors so you can choose the exact look you want. Buy at Allbirds $ 120

Cariuma Vallely Camel/Ivory If you are looking to replace a pair of brown shoes in your wardrobe, the Cariuma Vallely Camel/Ivory shoes are your best choice. While the company offers tons of great sneakers that work great with formal attire, the Vallelry Camel/Ivory shoes have a look that is both timeless and unique. The shoes serve comfortably with any t-shirt and jeans combination but would stand out nicely with a blue or tan suit as well. Buy at Cariuma $ 89

Nike Court Legacy If you want something classic that will never go out of style, you should check out the Nike Court Legacy. The shoes come in four unique color schemes and are always made of flexible leather. The understated design fits all looks while the more supportive construction makes it easier to break down on the dance floor without your feet starting to hurt. The Nike shoes are clean and easy, so you will never have to worry about putting on uncomfortable formal shoes ever again. Buy at Nike $ 70

