    Cole Haan’s In-Season Shoes Are Up to 40% Off During the Five-Day Only Spring Refresh Sale

    Erica Radol

    Scouted Staff Writer

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cole Haan

    If you’ve ever worn Cole Haan shoes, you know to expect comfort and durability when buying a pair; you’re not paying for a label–but actual quality. Cole Haan has a range of styles, from hi-tech running shoes to chic and formal pairs. I love when the brand has an on-season sale, and I can scoop the luxe shoes and bags at a discount. Like right now, during Cole Haan’s Spring Refresh sale, when both men’s and women’s styles are discounted by up to 40%.

    There are a few reasons to love the brand’s footwear, including the fact that it's a sustainably-made line and feels like you’re walking on clouds, but also because the shoes are so versatile. I once worked in a formal office but had to hike a mile to catch the train to get there. Some days I’d lug a pair with me to switch shoes when I arrived, but more often, I’d wear a Cole Haan pair that did double duty–comfortable enough to walk the distance but dressy enough for the office. I’m grabbing the eco-conscious, flower-foam Zerogrand shoes just for that–any occasion! Shop the sale through March 20.

