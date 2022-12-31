TikTok’s Top Trending Products of 2022: A Retrospective

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The year is 2022, and TikTok is still the leading force behind many of the spontaneous purchases that I convince myself I need (most of which are of actual use). In honor of 2022 coming to a close, here’s a list of over 22 of TikTok’s trending products that other creators and commenters also felt a strong need to welcome with open arms (and e-wallets. Does it actually count if you aren’t pulling money from a physical wallet? Maybe don’t answer that) into their everyday lives.

L.L. Bean Boat & Tote Bag This bag from L.L. Bean may seem simple, but it has become a staple of Gen Z culture, thanks to the trend’s mastermind Gracie Wiener (Follow her on IG here). Buy one now to solidify your place in this snarky and slay-worthy style of 2022. You were there. You were in the know in 2022 and now own a cute L.L. Bean tote bag with #designer monogrammed on it. Manifest it and seamlessly pair it with any outfit. Buy At L.L. Bean $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap Speaking of getting icy, this form-fitting cold therapy ice cap from TheraICE has genuinely cured so many of my migraines—plus, it’s very comfortable and stretchy and slides on and off so easily without velcro or anything irritating like that. I also LOVE how it blocks out light and covers the sinus area to relieve extra pressure. Buy At Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quince Cashmere Sweater This cashmere crewneck sweater from Quince also feels #designer, but it somehow only costs $50. Ethically produced with a super cute look and super soft feel, your closet’s new staple sweater is for sure a superior option. Buy At Quince $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Of course, I can’t forget this viral rapid egg cooker when discussing how to simplify routine tasks. But I won’t scramble your mind with tons of egg puns and just get to the point instead. This fantastic device can make omelets, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, and poached eggs so easily, all with the push of a button. It even comes with a recipe book and measuring cup to help start your mornings on the sunny side. (Forget what I just said about puns.) Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Sydney Sweeney (a.k.a. supposedly-Oklahoma-starring it-girl Cassie from Euphoria) reps this brand and their lip sleeping mask that TikTok has made a cult favorite. And as someone who has used this mask myself, I can assure you your lips will swear they have never, ever been happier. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heatless Curling Rod Headband Speaking of Cassie, you can channel her 4 am beauty routine with this bad boy. You’ll get your beauty sleep with this silk curling headband and claw clip duo that gives you overnight pillow-soft curls without the drama. Wake up camera ready (and get ready for all the fiercely liked fancam edits that your TikTok stans are bound to make of you). Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DEROL Lip Plumper by Vafee Is this the lip gloss Lil Mama was talking about? The one I just had to discover back in 2007? Probably not, but I digress. The year is 2022, and TikTok is all over this natural lip-plumper day and night set. So yeah, this lip gloss is popping, this lip gloss is (minty) cool. Buy At Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Esarora Ice Roller While not quite an example of a product from TikTok’s legendary #icetok ice cube craze (we’ll get to that later), this product can still be considered a holy grail. All hail this queen of shrinking pores, reducing redness, depuffing and massaging skin, and sculpting. It’s like you’re your own little ice sculpture. Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller Gua sha is an ancient Chinese medicine practice that quickly became a modern hit. Suddenly everyone was including jade rollers and gua sha in their #beautytok #GRWM tutorials, and it’s here to stay, so why not give in and give it a try yourself? Many find the results jaw-dropping (and jawline-shaping). Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream All other body moisturizers are out, and this one is in, or so that’s what my TikTok FYP has led me to believe. TikTokers are raving about this Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from sustainably sourced and cruelty-free small business Sol de Janeiro. Prepare to sail away to literal paradise with scents of pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel, while smoothing and tightening your skin with coconut oil, caffeine-rich guarana, super-skin-loving cupuaçu butter, antioxidant-rich açai oil, and other nourishing ingredients. Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pure Instincts Pheromone Perfume #Scenttok was at it again with a collective obsession with this Pheromone Perfume from Pure Instincts, formulated to blend effortlessly with your body’s chemistry with fruity, floral, and musky notes. Our Commerce Editor Mia Maguire recently tested and reviewed this perfume herself, which you can read all about here. She gets the hype. Buy At Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Manual Lemon Juicer, Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer We’ve reached peak cuteness with this one. Time for me to drink all the lemon water and make all the lime-infused drinks in the world, just so I can have a multitude of reasons for using this over and over again. Let’s see if the sky’s actually the limit, or if I’m able to soar above it, morphing into my true form once I get my hands on one of these. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FujiFilm Instax Instant Camera To invest even more in the “aesthetic,” I cannot recommend this instant film camera enough. You don’t have to wait for the photos to develop, and you will feel less inclined to take a bunch of different photos with friends until everyone is happy with the result because there is joy found in waiting for the one-take film to develop instantly before your eyes. You can also keep taking photos and give whoever is partial to a certain film their pick. Buy At Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins I’m obsessed with watching people organize things, like their refrigerators, on TikTok for me. (Especially when it’s a mini fridge.) And this BPA-free pantry and fridge space-saver storage and organization containers appear to be the clear (coffee) cream of the (hopefully-not-yet-rotting spinach-that-I-just-bought) crop, with over 23,400 ratings and nearly five stars. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CROWNFUL Mini Beauty Fridge You know, when you see something, and you’re like, “Why haven’t I bought that yet?” That’s how I feel about this mini fridge. It’s seriously so cute, and I am obsessed with the idea of applying cool skincare products to my face after a long day (while also maybe being able to grab a little snack at the same time. What can I say? I enjoy the finer things in life). Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Speaking of lime-infused drinks, this vegetable chopper container combo will for sure come in handy for chopping up chili peppers and bad-mannered onions for all those tacos I now feel compelled to make. I will only be crying tears of joy. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Swedish Dish Cloths I don’t know where these reusable, machine-washable Swedish dishcloths have been all my life, but I do know I am living for them. These will come in handy for all the spills and messes my dinner party guests and I are bound to make from all these cocktails and meals I will be concocting in my NYC apartment’s kitchen-slash-living room. One dish cloth is equivalent to 15 paper towels, so you could say the planet is also living for them. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Saucemoto Dip Clip |n-car Sauce Holder There are many bad things on planet earth, and one of those bad things is trying to dunk fast food fries in a moving vehicle without a proper place to store sauces (your lap does not count). It’s not mouthwatering at that point; it’s just disappointing. Thankfully, we like to think of ways to make our everyday ventures a little easier, so you can “dip responsibly” with this very well-designed sauce dip clip featured on Shark Tank. Buy At Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mini Bag Sealer ROMSTO Handheld Heat Vacuum Sealer Speaking of unfortunate everyday issues, have you ever put an opened pack of M&Ms in your bag while out and about and couldn’t R&R because you couldn’t stop imagining melted chocolate getting everywhere? How about that carelessly closed bag of tortilla chips while your guac lucks out with a nice-ish home inside the fridge? Just me? Okay, well, if not, this portable mini bag sealer and the cutter is perfect for preventing spills and keeping your snacks fresh, while the cutter can, well, cut open bags and boxes when you simply cannot. Buy At Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Secura Electric Wine Opener Automatic Electric Wine Opener “Now, if only there were something simple and functional to open stubborn wine bottles” sounds like something I would have said 20 minutes ago, before discovering this beloved wine bottle opener. Corkscrews can actually go screw off now. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

KODAK FunSaver 35mm Single Use Camera A few weeks ago, I overheard this parent tell their child they did not care if disposable cameras are an “aesthetic” right now—they were not going to spend their money on something that modern technology (a.k.a. iPhones) could do. Well, I’m here to tell you that I personally do care about this absolutely aesthetically-pleasing, super fun way to capture moments. As does the one and only Pitbull when it comes to capturing him in Times Square. So yes, I will be taking photos on NYE with this disposable camera. (I will just not be in Times Square on NYE.) Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BUSOHA Clear Removable Sticky Adhesive Putty You can stick this double-sided museum gel on just about anything and everything—that is, wood, glass, ceramic paper, plastic, and metal on everything that can easily be broken (besides my heart and New Years’ resolutions). It’s super easy to apply and remove if need be, and now you can indeed buy that expensive vase that’s just so you. I have a very chaotic and curious kitten. Need I say more? Buy At Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

