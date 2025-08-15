If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We all know that wearing sunscreen daily (even when the sun isn’t out!) is vital to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Of course, SPF is also one of the most important skincare steps since it helps prevent premature signs of aging. Unfortunately, finding the right sunscreen that suits your finish preference, skin tone, and skin type is notoriously tricky.

One of the biggest pain points of SPF is the dreaded white cast that many formulas (especially mineral ones) leave behind. If you’re looking for a white cast-free finish with the added benefit of some coverage, opting for a tinted SPF is a great option. In fact, tinted sunscreen is the perfect base for achieving that coveted ‘no-makeup makeup’—not to mention great for those of us who don’t have time for extra steps in our routines.

“As a physician and researcher, I’ve long recommended mineral sunscreens, especially tinted formulations, because they offer immediate protection without the irritation risks associated with chemical filters,” says Beverly Hills-based board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nathan Newman. “Tinted SPF provides an added layer of defense by helping shield the skin from visible light, which is particularly important for those with hyperpigmentation or sensitive skin.”

That said, you’ll want to make sure the formula has enough SPF to protect skin and that it’s on standby to reapply throughout the day if you’ll be out in the sun for a while. “You’ll want to use SPF 30 or higher for daily protection,” says Dr. Newman. “If you’re spending extended time outdoors, especially during peak sun hours, opt for SPF 50 or reapply more frequently.”

Ahead, we gathered some of the best tinted SPF products to add to your lineup this summer and beyond.

MDSolarSciences Gleam + Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 This tinted SPF from MDSolarSciences is a hybrid of sunscreen and skincare that offers SPF 50 in tandem with other standout ingredients suitable for sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide, seaweed, vitamin C, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, tremella mushroom, green tea, and a ceramide complex, which work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, increase firmness, and strengthen the skin barrier when used daily. Keep in mind that it only comes in one shade, so it’s better for light to medium skin tones and minimal coverage. See At Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping

Spooge Dew Me Mineral All-Screen For those with combination and oily skin, finding an SPF that leaves your skin glowy—not greasy—can be a challenge. Zinc oxide is the star in this tinted SPF from Spooge, but it’s infused with other complexion-enhancing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, iron oxides, and allantoin to brighten the skin and keep moisture levels balanced. If you’re applying more makeup on top for added coverage, you'll want to leave it on the skin for 45 seconds to allow it to set in before finishing the rest of your routine. See At Spooge $ 34

AD BY QVC: RMS Beauty SunCoverup SuperTint SPF50 Moisturizer With S2S Brush Down From $61 Formulated with a solid SPF 50, this tinted mineral sunscreen (non-nano zinc oxide) allows you to build your coverage from sheer to medium. It leaves a glowy finish without feeling too heavy or emollient. This tinted SPF is an excellent option for those looking for a bit more coverage with added skincare benefits and defense against UV rays and blue light from devices. Best of all? Not only does the formula come in 12 shades, but it also comes with RMS’s bestselling Skin2Skin brush for a flawless application every time. See At QVC $ 43

Daybird 4-in-1 Serum Skin Tint If you’re looking to expedite your skincare routine, Daybird’s 4-in-1 SPF skin tint can help you reduce multiple steps. This formula is a serum, moisturizer, tint, and SPF in one. It uses zinc oxide to protect against UVA/UVB rays alongside niacinamide and bisabolol to address hyperpigmentation, sun damage, and tone. This non-comedogenic and fragrance-free skin tint is ideal for those with acne-prone and sensitive skin, as it doesn’t clog the pores or leave behind excess oil. See At Daybird $ 40 Free Shipping

Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Serum SPF 50 This tinted mineral sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, making it great for pool parties or when you’re planning on sweating. The formula also contains niacinamide, tremella mushroom, jojoba, and rosemary all to prevent and correct hyperpigmentation and calm irritation. Undefined Beauty’s SPF 50 tint is available in three shades— ight, medium, and deep. See At Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping

Naked Sundays BeautyScreen SPF 50 Peptide Foundation Tint This second-skin formula from Naked Sundays is a great choice for those in the market for a tinted SPF that delivers foundation-level coverage. This SPF-infused foundation is available in 15 shades and uses nano zinc oxide for UVA/UVB, blue light, and infrared radiation defense. The mineral SPF-foundation hybrid is also fortified with skin-loving ingredients, including polyglutamic acid, peptides, and olive-derived squalane, to boost hydration, reduce irritation, and stimulate collagen. Plus, it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. See At Ulta $ 38

