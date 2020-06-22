Pick Up a New Watch During Amazon’s Big Style Sale
It’s always difficult to know when the right time is to buy a watch, especially if you don’t have one. Thankfully, Amazon is having a Big Style Sale, and they have watches from top brands like Citizen, Timex, Daniel Wellington, and plenty more. To help you scour through all of the watches on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces.
Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph: This chronograph is made from stainless steel, has three subdials, baton hands, and a date window.
Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Timex Weekender Chronograph: This is such a simple watch. It comes in 17 different colors and will go with any outfit. It’s a true classic.
Timex Weekender Chronograph
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Daniel Wellington Classic Glasgow Watch: This rose gold watch has a nylon band that makes it a great summer watch. The face is simple, yet elegant.
Daniel Wellington Classic Glasgow Watch
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch: This watch comes in 12 different styles and is pretty classic. It also has inner and outer miniature tracks which is a nice bonus.
Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch
Free Shipping | Free Returns
For more of our picks from Amazon’s Big Style Sale, here’s an easy to digest list.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.