Here's Everything I Use to Beat the Summer Heat

Some like it hot. But not me. I’d rather be cold. So when summer comes along, I’m looking for ways to get outside, sure, but more importantly, I’m searching for the best ways to beat the heat. Staying cool all summer is about more than jumping in a pool (especially if you don’t have one). If you’re overheating and your AC isn’t keeping you as cool as you’d like, I’ve rounded up some of my personal favorite products for you to beat the summer heat with — from the bedroom to the kitchen and beyond.

FOR A COOL NIGHT’S SLEEP

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets There’s nothing worse, in my opinion, than sleeping hot. Thankfully, Buffy’s cool sheets solve this problem. They are made out of Eucalyptus and so breathable, I haven’t been sweaty in bed since I started using them. Buy on Buffy $ 199

FOR AC, WHEREVER

Dyson Cool AM07 I find being hot so uncomfortable and annoying, so I think this Dyson fan is well worth the investment. It cools the room down so well that even if you have AC, you won’t need to ramp it up. This fan will take care of everything. Buy on Amazon $ 449 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING COOL IN THE KITCHEN

Breville Smart Oven Pro While we’re all cooking a lot more this summer than usual, it’s especially helpful to find alternatives to using your oven. Turning on your oven can heat up the entire room. Thankfully, this toaster oven can fit an entire chicken, and won’t transform your kitchen into a sauna. Buy on Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COLD COFFEE

Takeya Cold Brew Maker I’m normally a hot coffee drinker, but it’s been too hot out for it. Thankfully, the Takeya Cold Brew Pitcher makes brewing a cold cup of coffee a breeze. It fits easily in your fridge and the only problem I have with it is that I end up drinking too much coffee. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ICE, ALWAYS

Euhomy Ice Maker Here’s a recipe for disaster: it’s boiling out and your freezer is out of ice. With this ice maker, you’ll never run out of ice, and it can whip up a batch in just eight minutes. Plus, when you’re not using it, it’s sleek enough to store pretty much anywhere. Buy on Amazon $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE BEST ICE CUBES

Kootek Ice Cube Trays If you don’t want to splurge on an ice maker, I can’t recommend these ice cube trays enough. They come in a set of four and they stack easily in your freezer. They also have lids so you don’t spill while you’re carrying them from the sink. And the giant ice cube they produce is just, well, perfection. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SMOOTHIES, DAILY

Nutribullet Whenever it’s hot outside, I immediately want something fruit-filled and tropical. With this Nutribullet, you can whip up a fantastic smoothie in no time. In my opinion, it’s the perfect drink for cooling off and relaxing during the summer. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HYDRATION

Nuun Drink Electrolyte Tablets Staying hydrated is essential all summer long, but drinking water can often feel more like a chore than it should be. These Nuun tablets are packed with electrolytes so you won’t dehydrate, and transform water into a delicious sports drink you won’t be able to put down. Just plop a tablet in about a liter of water (one Nalgene), watch it fizz and drink up. They come in a variety of flavors, too, like Strawberry Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Tropical. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COLD BEVERAGES

Hydro Flask Water Bottle While some prefer clear bottles so they can gauge how much H2O they’ve consumed, during the summer, I opt for the Hydro Flask. That’s because it can keep ice in ice form for up to 24 hours, ensuring your drink stays cold so you’re never drinking lukewarm water. Buy on Amazon $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.