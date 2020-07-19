Here's Everything I Use to Beat the Summer Heat

Some like it hot. But not me. I’d rather be cold. So when summer comes along, I’m looking for ways to get outside, sure, but more importantly, I’m searching for the best ways to beat the heat. Staying cool all summer is about more than jumping in a pool (especially if you don’t have one). If you’re overheating and your AC isn’t keeping you as cool as you’d like, I’ve rounded up some of my personal favorite products for you to beat the summer heat with — from the bedroom to the kitchen and beyond.
FOR A COOL NIGHT’S SLEEP
Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets
There’s nothing worse, in my opinion, than sleeping hot. Thankfully, Buffy’s cool sheets solve this problem. They are made out of Eucalyptus and so breathable, I haven’t been sweaty in bed since I started using them.
FOR AC, WHEREVER
Dyson Cool AM07
I find being hot so uncomfortable and annoying, so I think this Dyson fan is well worth the investment. It cools the room down so well that even if you have AC, you won’t need to ramp it up. This fan will take care of everything.
FOR STAYING COOL IN THE KITCHEN
Breville Smart Oven Pro
While we’re all cooking a lot more this summer than usual, it’s especially helpful to find alternatives to using your oven. Turning on your oven can heat up the entire room. Thankfully, this toaster oven can fit an entire chicken, and won’t transform your kitchen into a sauna.
FOR COLD COFFEE
Takeya Cold Brew Maker
I’m normally a hot coffee drinker, but it’s been too hot out for it. Thankfully, the Takeya Cold Brew Pitcher makes brewing a cold cup of coffee a breeze. It fits easily in your fridge and the only problem I have with it is that I end up drinking too much coffee.
FOR ICE, ALWAYS
Euhomy Ice Maker
Here’s a recipe for disaster: it’s boiling out and your freezer is out of ice. With this ice maker, you’ll never run out of ice, and it can whip up a batch in just eight minutes. Plus, when you’re not using it, it’s sleek enough to store pretty much anywhere.
FOR THE BEST ICE CUBES
Kootek Ice Cube Trays
If you don’t want to splurge on an ice maker, I can’t recommend these ice cube trays enough. They come in a set of four and they stack easily in your freezer. They also have lids so you don’t spill while you’re carrying them from the sink. And the giant ice cube they produce is just, well, perfection.
FOR SMOOTHIES, DAILY
Nutribullet
Whenever it’s hot outside, I immediately want something fruit-filled and tropical. With this Nutribullet, you can whip up a fantastic smoothie in no time. In my opinion, it’s the perfect drink for cooling off and relaxing during the summer.
FOR HYDRATION
Nuun Drink Electrolyte Tablets
Staying hydrated is essential all summer long, but drinking water can often feel more like a chore than it should be. These Nuun tablets are packed with electrolytes so you won’t dehydrate, and transform water into a delicious sports drink you won’t be able to put down. Just plop a tablet in about a liter of water (one Nalgene), watch it fizz and drink up. They come in a variety of flavors, too, like Strawberry Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Tropical.
FOR COLD BEVERAGES
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
While some prefer clear bottles so they can gauge how much H2O they’ve consumed, during the summer, I opt for the Hydro Flask. That’s because it can keep ice in ice form for up to 24 hours, ensuring your drink stays cold so you’re never drinking lukewarm water.
Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.