2020 Dems Bash The New York Times Over Trump Headline
Several Democratic candidates for president blasted The New York Times for its banner front-page headline for the Tuesday, Aug. 6 edition, which read “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.” The headline comes after President Trump’s address Monday morning on the two mass shootings over the weekend. The first shooting left 22 dead in El Paso, Texas, and in the second shooting, just over 12 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, nine people died. On Monday evening, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted, “Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT,” while former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke simply said, “Unbelievable.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said: “That’s not what happened.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted: “What happened to ‘The Truth Is Worth It?’ Not the truth. Not worth it.” Print editor at the Times Tom Jolly tweeted a photo of the second edition of Tuesday’s paper with a new headline, “Assailing Hate but Not Guns,” late Monday following the fierce backlash on social media.