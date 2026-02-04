Betters Wage Against CBS ‘Star’ Contributor With Epstein Ties

The odds are seemingly not in Peter Attia’s favor.

Attia, a self-styled “longevity expert,” has already been ditched by multiple companies after his name appeared at least 1,700 times in the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice on Friday. He’s still got a bit of job security as a new hire at CBS News, where his MAGA-coded boss isn’t budging on his employment. But prediction markets don’t think her resolve will last.

While anti-woke Bari Weiss is reportedly refusing to bow to “cancel culture” and is expected to keep Attia, 52, on as a medical expert for the network, money is on the health influencer getting the axe before the end of the month.

The odds aren't in Peter Attia's favor. Screenshot//Polymarket

Prediction market Polymarket shows 60 percent of betters are wagering that Attia will be ousted by the network by Feb. 15.

Attia’s support has dwindled following a trove of emails between the celebrity doctor and the notorious pedophile, revealing a playful, close correspondence between the two. He has already been removed from the website for Eight Sleep’s scientific advisory board and has stepped down from his role at protein bar manufacturer David Protein.

Beyond emails, Attia also chose to meet Epstein for dinner in New York rather than return home to San Diego to support his wife after their newborn son stopped breathing and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The latest Epstein file release included nearly 2,000 references to Peter Attia, a so-called “wellness guru” who joined the ranks of the Bari Weiss-led network last week. Renee Dominguez/SXSW Conference & Festivals via

Since Friday, Attia has lost more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, dropping from 1,756,680 to 1,653,162 as of publication. The celebrity doctor—who received medical training but is not board-certified—has also lost roughly 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.

But he seemingly hasn’t lost the support of Weiss, 41, who theatrically resigned from The New York Times in July 2020, publishing a widely circulated open letter accusing colleagues of “bullying” her over her so-called anti-woke views.

Weiss went on to become a champion fighter against “the mob.”

Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press blog, has been criticized for lacking the necessary experience to lead CBS News. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“It is our duty to resist the crowd in this age of mob thinking. It is our duty to speak truth in an age of lies,” she wrote in an essay penned for Deseret Magazine in 2021, one of many such interventions. “It is our duty to think freely in an age of conformity.”

Attia’s free thinking included telling Epstein that “p---y” was low carb, and that the financier’s lifestyle was so “outrageous” that he could not tell other people about it.

Peter Attia's email to Epstein. Department of Justice

“It’s Bari versus everyone right now on Attia,” a Paramount insider told Sharon Waxman, editor-in-chief of The Wrap, Monday afternoon.

For his part, Attia issued a lengthy statement Monday addressing his relationship with Epstein. He described being awed by Epstein’s elite social connections, his private plane, and his ownership of “the largest home in all of Manhattan,” saying the financier’s lavish lifestyle ultimately led him to overlook Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution—charges Attia said Epstein downplayed at the time as “prostitution-related charges.”

“In retrospect, the presence and credibility of such venerable people in different orbits led me to make assumptions about him that clouded my judgment in ways it shouldn’t have,” Attia wrote.