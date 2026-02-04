New CBS ‘Star’ Erased From Another Job Amid Epstein Files Shame

A contributor brought in to the now Donald Trump–friendly CBS News has been removed from a tech company’s website for his past contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Attia, a prominent longevity doctor, was named to Eight Sleep’s scientific advisory board in May 2024, alongside neurologist Matthew Walker and fellow new CBS News hire, MAHA podcaster Andrew Huberman.

As reported by Business Insider, Attia’s name and photo no longer appear on Eight Sleep’s website after he was mentioned multiple times in the trove of Epstein-related documents released by the Department of Justice last week.

Peter Attia was listed on Eight Sleep's site just last month. Screengrab/Eight Sleep.

Among the more damning emails Attia sent to Epstein years after the disgraced financier had been exposed as a sex criminal was one in which he wrote that “the biggest problem with becoming friends” with Epstein was that the life he led was “so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul.”

It is unclear exactly when Attia’s name was removed from the board at Eight Sleep, a company that offers “sleep fitness” products, including temperature-controlled mattresses. However, Attia was still listed on the site as recently as Jan. 22, according to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

On January 30, the DOJ released roughly three million documents linked to Epstein, who died by suicide in custody while awaiting trial on federal child sex-trafficking charges. Attia’s name appears more than 1,700 times in the Epstein files.

Among the emails made public is one Attia wrote to Epstein in 2016 stating that he “can’t wait to fly” on Epstein’s notorious private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” which has long been linked to allegations of child trafficking.

Peter Attia email sent the email to Epstein in 2015. Department of Justice

Another 2016 email from Attia to Epstein read: “P---y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

In a lengthy statement, Attia said he never witnessed any illegal behavior and “never saw anyone who appeared underage” with Epstein. He added that he “was never on his plane, never on his island, and never present at any sex parties.”

Peter Attia was emailing Jeffrey Epstein years after the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters

Attia, who hosts a popular fitness podcast and authored a best-selling book on longevity, stepped down from his role at protein bar manufacturer David Protein in the wake of the Epstein file revelations.

Questions are also being asked of CBS News’ MAGA-coded editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who named Attia as a contributor as part of an effort to revive the struggling network under her leadership.

Weiss has given no indication that she plans to cut ties with Attia over his links to Epstein, a stance that has infuriated CBS staff.

“It’s just a very strange battle to fight,” a veteran news executive told Status. “You’re trying to save CBS News from irrelevance. You’re trying to restore trust. And you pick a contributor who has clearly engaged in repulsive, abhorrent behavior. Not criminal. Not illegal. But behavior that seriously calls his judgment into question.”