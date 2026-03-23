Beyond Yoga’s Buttery-Soft Leggings Flatter My Long Torso Like No Other

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As someone who works from home, I spend an inordinate amount of time in loungewear and activewear (even when I’m not being particularly active). Lately, though, my go-to rotation of decade-old sweats and stretched-out leggings has been feeling less “effortless” and more sloppy. Comfort will always be my top priority, but I’ve been on the hunt for pieces that are just as cozy and actually flattering—ideally without requiring me to sacrifice one for the other.

When it comes to leggings, fit has always been the biggest challenge. I have a longer torso and a more athletic build, which means most leggings either ride up, dig in, or cling in all the wrong places (read: waistband bulge or, worse, camel toe). After years of settling for “good enough,” I finally found a pair that checks every box: Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye Centered Midi Leggings.

The first time I tried them on, I did a double-take. The fit is that good—and actually true to size. The high-rise waistband sits comfortably without digging in or creating that awkward midsection bulge, while still offering enough structure to subtly cinch and smooth.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Centered Midi Leggings Then there’s the fabric. Beyond Yoga’s signature Spacedye material is easily one of the softest I’ve ever worn—almost cloud-like against the skin, which is especially important for me since I tend to be sensitive to rougher, more compressive fabrics. Shop At Beyond Yoga $ 99 Shop At Revolve $ 99

Despite the ultra-soft feel, they’re surprisingly supportive, with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep everything in place without feeling restrictive.

The wide, five-inch waistband and high-rise cut create a subtle lift through the backside (my bum has never looked better when I have these on), while the streamlined design avoids the usual problem areas entirely. These leggings don’t ride up and, more importantly, no camel toe. They’re the rare pair of leggings that look as good as they feel.

At this point, they’ve effectively replaced every other pair in my drawer. If you, like me, spend more time in athleisure than you’d care to admit, consider this your sign to upgrade.

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