Bezos Shuts Down Musk After He Snickers About Mar-a-Lago Rumors
X, “the everything app”, has it all, according to billionaire owner Elon Musk’s preferred tagline. On offer today is a catty exchange between Musk, the world’s richest man, and the world’s second richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk, a rabid supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who denies he goes around offering acquaintances his semen, tweeted on his social network that he’d heard “Bezos was telling everyone [Trump] would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock 🤭." Musk is the CEO of both companies, while Bezos owns rival space firm Blue Origin. Bezos shot down the claim: “Nope. 100% not true.” The buff-bodied online retail magnate certainly didn’t exhibit any preference for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during this year’s presidential campaign. In fact, he kiboshed an editorial page endorsement of Harris at the Washington Post, which he’s owned since 2013, provoking ire from hundreds of thousands of subscribers who canceled their subscriptions en masse.
