Biden Mixes up Congressional Black and Hispanic Caucuses During Speech

President Joe Biden accidentally mixed up his minority groups during a speech Thursday, referring to the Congressional Black Caucus while addressing a gathering held by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The gaffe came during a segment of his talk honoring an award recipient, Sister Norma Pimental, who runs the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. “I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” Biden said. “They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect… The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.” He seemingly did not notice the mix-up and continued on with his speech.
