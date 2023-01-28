Biden Phones Tyre Nichols’ Parents: “Only the Good Die Young”
HEARTBREAKING
President Joe Biden spoke to the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday, expressing his condolences and offering the family advice as they navigate the grief of losing a child. “You know, it’s that awful expression, ‘Only the good die young,’” Biden said. Calling Nichols a “hell of a kid” and a “handsome boy,” Biden advised RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells not to be afraid to ask for help, since “it can get really rough.” In an official statement, Biden called for a swift, full, and transparent investigation. In a video recording of the call, Biden can also be heard speaking about his faith and the rosary beads he wears around his wrist, which once belonged to his late son Beau. “When things get tough, I just touch it,” he told Tyre Nichols’ family, apologizing for talking too much.