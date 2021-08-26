Biden Tells Kabul Attackers: ‘We Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay’

Hours after 12 U.S. troops and dozens of Afghans were killed in twin attacks in Kabul on Thursday, President Joe Biden vowed revenge against those behind the bloodshed.

“To those who carried out this attack … we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said from the White House.

In somber comments, Biden called the service members who died in suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport “heroes” who “engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others.” He also said his “heart aches” for the dozens of Afghans who died in the attacks.

At least 60 Afghans have been confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise. Suicide bombers struck at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as throngs of Afghans were gathered, desperately trying to evacuate from the country just days before the United State’s planned withdrawal. It was the worst U.S. casualty event in the country since 2011. Hours later, ISIS took responsibility for the attack.

Biden said the evacuation would go ahead as planned despite the violence.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will respond with force and precision at our time... these ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans in there, we will get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on.”

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of United States Central Command, warned on Thursday afternoon that ISIS militants intended to cause more bloodshed in the Afghan capital as thousands of civilians desperately try to flee following the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.